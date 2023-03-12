Entry-level pay of state solicitors is stuck at 2008 levels, due to ‘legacy issues’

Maria Browne, the Chief State Solicitor, has complained that “unilateral” action by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) has undermined the state’s ability to recruit newly qualified lawyers.

In a briefing note that Browne gave to Attorney General Rossa Fanning, the Chief State Solicitor placed the problem of recruiting new talent to her office as the top “key priority” to be addressed.

The Chief State Solicitor’s Office (CSSO) acts as the solicitor to Ireland, the attorney general, and to government departments and offices.

“The CSSO’s current inability to match private-sector salaries for junior solicitors has led to gaps at recruitment grade,” wrote Browne. “Currently, entry-level recruitment of solicitors takes place on a temporary basis only.”

Browne said a solution to the recruitment issue was reached in 2016. Then the CSSO was given “discretion” to offer salaries to new recruits that placed them on scales relevant to their post-graduation experience.

Browne complained that “this discretion was unilaterally removed by the DPER in 2020”, following the introduction of a civil service circular that dealt with “legacy pay-scale issues” for new entrants.

Browne said the upshot of this meant starting salaries for new legal recruits were reduced to 2008 levels.

“The management board has formulated strategies to address the office’s current and future resourcing needs — however this remains a significant problem for the CSSO in recruiting entry-level solicitors in what is a very challenging and competitive market, and for renewing and resourcing current and future needs,” she said.​

Browne said that despite the office securing an increase in its budget, “delays in recruitment and in some cases, an inability to recruit, have impacted our ability to capitalise on this welcome development”.

The CSSO has a budget of €49.5m for 2023 with €19.5m set aside for barristers’ fees. The CSSO has 323 staff, including 170 solicitors and 26 legal executives.

Browne wrote that the CSSO service is “demand-led” and “we must be capable of responding to the varying needs of our state clients”.

“Sudden increases in work can lead to pressures on different areas of the CSSO, all requiring agile resourcing solutions,” she said.

The CSSO staff are currently split between two offices in separate buildings near Dublin Castle — but they are in the process of moving to a single office in Smithfield on the northside of the Liffey. Browne said the new location was “ideal”, due to its proximity to the Four Courts, where most civil litigation involving the office takes place.

The AG’s office is in Government Buildings and has a budget of €27.5m for 2023. It has 149 full-time equivalent staff. The office employs 27 advisory counsel, who are seconded to 16 government departments and offices to provide legal advice. In its briefing to Fanning, the AG’s office said one of its organisational challenges is managing turnover of staff.

It said there was a particularly high turnover of administrative staff but limited turnover of advisory staff or parliamentary counsel who work on drafting legislation. All references to legal cases were redacted from the records released under Freedom of Information.