'Enjoying a safe swing' - Ross appears to make light of Bailey's controversial compensation claim

TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has appeared to poke fun at a Fine Gael TD suing a hotel after she fell off a swing by sharing a photo of him sitting on one.

The Independent TD shared a photo of himself grinning as he posed on a swing, just days after it emerged that Deputy Maria Bailey is suing the Dean Hotel in Dublin after she fell off a swing there.

He tweeted the photo, which was captioned: “Enjoying a safe swing in the Goat Bar yesterday after canvassing”.

Ms Bailey is seeking damages of up to €60,000 after an incident in the popular hotel in 2015. She has alleged she suffered head, back and hip injuries after falling from the swing, which her lawyers say was "unsupervised".

The hotel is denying liability, and has claimed in defence papers that Ms Bailey was holding items in both hands when she fell from the swing.

Some tweeters responded to Minister Ross’ trolling attempt with similar jest.

"Get a grip," one tweeter commented, with another replying "he has."

"I see you have the instructions on the ground," said another user, referring to TD Bailey’s claim that the swing in the Dean Hotel had no safety instructions.

"Looking for the swing voters Shane," said another tweeter, commenting on the ongoing elections.

The controversy dominated questions at final pre-election press conferences held by Opposition parties.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said: "Most people expect that once you are over the age of four you can hold onto the ropes and don't need adult supervision.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the revelations about the case come at a time when "we're desperately trying to get insurance costs down". He said businesses are warning they will close due to insurance costs.

Mr Martin said he didn't know the specifics of the case, but added: "I fell many times as a young fella. I could never understand anyone claiming left, right and centre when you go through the ordinary things of life."

He also said: "I think this does impact on the claims culture. It creates 'who are they in Leinster House to be complaining about a claims culture if they're doing it themselves'."

Independent.ie has contacted Minister Ross' office for comment.

Online Editors