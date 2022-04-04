| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Energy savings are slippery political territory, no matter which shower are in power

Senan Molony

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has advised us all to take shorter showers. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Close

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has advised us all to take shorter showers. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has advised us all to take shorter showers. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has advised us all to take shorter showers. Photo: Naoise Culhane

TAXI drivers are right – with Irish politicians, either one shower is in power or it’s the other shower.

But the Green Party is in danger of becoming a mini-shower in more ways than one after leader Eamon Ryan’s latest inflation-busting advice: take shorter showers.

Related topics

More On Eamon Ryan

Most Watched

Privacy