Energy prices should be frozen at June 2021 levels - Mary Lou McDonald

Energy prices should be frozen to the levels they were at in June of last year, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

The party is proposing a “multi-pronged approach” that would mean electricity prices are capped while households would also receive a credit from Government based on their income.

"There is no doubt that the scale of this crisis is immense, and it's way beyond anything even experienced back in the 1970s,” Ms McDonald said on Newstalk Breakfast.

"The proportion of the response needs to reflect just how deep this crisis is.

"We are proposing a multi-pronged approach - firstly involving a capping of electricity prices.

"We want them pegged back to the level of June 2021 and held there for the winter months.

"That's the time when the average household uses about 70pc-75pc of their annual energy use.

"It's an emergency measure, I believe it's essential to get costs down - but also to afford a level of security and certainty to families and to households".

Ahead of her party’s think-in in Dublin today ahead of the Dáil’s return tomorrow, Ms McDonald said lower-income households should receive a higher credit note.

"So we are proposing - for example - somebody who earns less than €21,000 per annum would get a €500 payment, if you're on €40,000 you get €407 and so on.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he doesn't agree that energy prices should be capped as he believes this would be unsustainable.

However, he said he favours handing out credits and the energy issue will be addressed in Budget 2023.

Ms McDonald said her party’s proposal isn’t about political scoring, but necessity.

“This is a real crisis for people day on day who cannot meet their bills,” she said.

"And I heard the Government comment - I think it was the Tánaiste rather than the Taoiseach - talking about leaving things in the tank, and not emptying the tank.

"[This] sounded to my ear as softening people up for delivering less rather than more.

"It's important for me to say, and for all of us to recognise, there's families and households across the State and the tank is empty.”

Last month, Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan, sent letters to more than 500 homes in the area warning of potential “significant conflict” between locals and Ukrainian refugees due to move into modular homes there.

In it, she had said Sinn Féin supported the use of modular homes for Ukrainian families but said “the proposed sites are far from ideal”

But Green Party senator Vincent Martin said he was concerned Ms Ryan’s letter “leaves itself open to mixed messaging which has the potential to whip up a cold atmosphere of fear in the local community”.

Speaking today, Ms McDonald defended Ms Ryan and said she understands her reasoning for sending the letters.

“She was reflecting the reality that there is a housing shortage in rural communities,” she added.