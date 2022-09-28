Energy crisis will not end with the war in Ukraine, warns Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaking to the media at Iveagh House.

The energy crisis will not end with the war in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has warned.

His comments come as large energy users and residential customers on 'smart tariffs' are set to see higher electricity costs during the peak hours from 5pm to 7pm following a decision by the energy regulator.

Mr Coveney said while the war in Ukraine has caused a price hike which is “enormously disruptive”, the energy crisis may continue after the war is over.

In a rare bit of good news for consumers, Mr Coveney said petrol and diesel prices may drop in the coming weeks.

“I think it would be wrong to plan on the basis of, we have an energy crisis now because the war is underway and if the war ends, all those problems go away.

“What we’re seeing now is a permanent change in the way that the EU sees Russia as a source of energy.

“It’s very clear in the European Commission that we have now chosen a different path permanently.

“The war causes this short term spike in prices that is enormously disruptive,” he said.

He said when the war ends, certain pressures will be “eased”.

Mr Coveney said the price of some food has come down recently and petrol and diesel prices are set to drop.

“We may well in the weeks ahead see petrol and diesel prices come down as well.

“So we can take actions try and diversify our reliance source, fuel from other parts of the world.

“But one of the lessons of this war is that we have had an over reliance on other parts of the world, i.e. Russia in this case, for a stable supply of energy and to a certain extent foodstuffs and fertilisers,” he added.

Former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who visited the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin today, said the EU has done a good job in tackling the energy crisis so far.

However, he was unable to say for how long the energy crisis will continue and said “lessons” should be learned already.

“I think we have reacted and acted in a clever way at EU Parliament,” he said.



