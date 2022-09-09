Energy crisis: Eamon Ryan to present LNG storage proposals in coming weeks as EU ministers meet today on emergency plan

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it “makes sense” for Ireland to have liquified natural gas (LNG) storage and the Environment Minster Eamon Ryan will bring forward storage proposals in the coming weeks.

It comes as the Minister Ryan and the Green Party have strongly rejected proposals to install an LNG terminal at Shannon Airport.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is fortunate to have “good energy security” via the Corrib gas fields and the pipeline from the UK and Norway, but adding storage is the “sensible” thing to do.

“So, to me it makes sense that we should have LNG energy storage. How you do that is a matter for debate, but Minister Ryan will be bringing forward proposals in the next couple weeks as to how we can achieve that. That at least gives us that additional assurance that if something went wrong from the interconnectors to the UK, we would have our own way from bringing gas from the sea and have some way to store it,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said the Green Party is not putting the country’s energy security at risk, adding: “You will see the proposals that the Green Party leader will bring forward to enhance our energy security, by providing for LNG storage here in Ireland.”

Speaking in the same programme, Minister Ryan confirmed that he will bring for energy storage proposals, but said they be based on “Irish peoples’ interest and not in the interest of any one developer or corporation”.

“We are part of a different gas market to the rest of Europe because we are connected to the UK-Norway, not to the continent. I believe we do and will have storage, but I think we do it in a way that gives us real security, not just for something that’s in the interests of any one developer,” he added.

Minister Ryan said Government will do “everything we can to keep the lights on” in the months ahead and part of the plan will be to embrace EU Commission’s proposals to tackle the energy crisis.

“There are three proposals that I think match what we’ve been looking to do as a Government,” he said.

“The first is to take some of the revenue, the excess profits, that some people are making in the electricity market. Not because of anything that they’re doing, but because the price of gas is so high, and recycle that money, take that money and use it to help householders.

“Secondly the gas markets, that similarly we take some of the excess profits to help cover the blow for businesses as well as householders and also look at a restriction or cap in international gas sales to try and mitigate what the Russians are doing.

“Thirdly to try and help use reduce our peak demand which is another way of reducing costs.”

Minister Ryan added that “capping bills”, as has been implemented in the UK, is “not appropriate” in the Irish context because “tax holders” will have to pay in the end.

It comes as European Union energy ministers meet today Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine.

EU diplomats say member states broadly back proposals to help power providers from being crushed by a liquidity crunch but are divided about plans to cap Russian gas prices.

Russia, which supplied Europe with a third of its gas supplies until its invasion of Ukraine sparked a crisis, has said it would turn off supplies completely if a cap is imposed.

Friday's ministerial talks aim to whittle down options to those with broad support before presenting formal proposals, rather than reaching a final decision.

"We are in an energy war with Russia," Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said as he arrived at the emergency Brussels meeting. "We have to send a clear signal that we would do whatever it takes to support our households, our economies."

Energy bills, already surging as demand for gas recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, rocketed higher still after Russia invaded Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions on Moscow. Governments have been scrambling to limit the price shock.

The European Commission has proposed offering emergency liquidity for power firms facing soaring collateral requirements, a move diplomats said EU governments broadly supported. Some also back proposals to curbing power demand.

"I'm pretty sure we will align on liquidity measures to help companies," Sikela said, adding ministers would strive for a deal to "calm down the markets and not make them nervous."

But diplomats said the price cap proposal divided opinion, with some saying it would not help given Moscow's deliveries to Europe have plummeted. Some central European states which still receive Russian gas fear losing it completely.

"There is not that much Russian gas coming to Europe, so I don't see the added value of that (a Russian gas price cap)," Belgium's Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten told Reuters.

Baltic states are among those backing the idea, saying a cap would deprive Moscow of cash to fund military action in Ukraine.

"Russia has said if you want our gas, take down the sanctions. It is blackmail. We cannot back down, we have to be united, we have to have the political will to help Ukraine win," Estonian Economic Affairs Minister Riina Sikkut said.

An idea to claw back revenues from non-gas power generators and spend the cash on cutting consumer bills has also stirred resistance in some European capitals.

The EU proposal would cap at €200 per megawatt hour the price non-gas generators are paid for power, applying to wind, nuclear and coal generators, according to a draft.

France, home to Europe's biggest nuclear power fleet, questioned whether the same limit should be applied to all generators.

The EU ministers will hold a minute's silence at the start of their meeting, in memory of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.