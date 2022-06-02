Ending direct provision by end of 2024 in doubt as department officials admit ‘challenging target’

Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman had published a White Paper targeting 2024 as the year to end Direct Provision. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The end of the direct provision system by the end of 2024 as promised by the Government is in doubt after a senior official has admitted it is a “challenging target”.

The war in Ukraine and an increased number of people arriving into the country who are seeking international protection has led to doubts if the direct provision system can be ended as per the Government promise.

A White Paper on ending the system, which was published last year by children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman, commits the Government to ending direct provision by the end of 2024.

Secretary general at the department Kevin McCarthy told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it is a “challenging and ambitious” goal.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe asked if there is a “significant risk” of the target being missed.

“It’s a challenging and ambitious target, I think it was always a challenging and ambitious target,” said Mr McCarthy.

“When I hear things like challenging and ambitious targets I’m hearing that you’re not going to meet it,” said Deputy McAuliffe.

The secretary general said that there is a “exercise” being carried out now with the programme board, which is responsible for overseeing the system being ended, as well as with NGOs and other agencies to see if some of the promises in the White Paper can still be kept.

“We’re committed to meeting it but it is important to say that it is a highly ambitious and challenging target and particularly with the impact of increased numbers arriving, it makes it more challenging,” said Mr McCarthy.

He said that there are “significant resources” in place this year and said that extra funding can be put in place if necessary.

“For long term stays, direct provision is unacceptable and this government have to stop using it,” said Mr McAuliffe.

Mr McCarthy also said that due to increased numbers of asylum seekers arriving into the country, this has added more pressure into the system as well as a strain on resources.

Latest figures show that 4,500 asylum seekers have come into the country this year while a budget of €230m would have been allocated for 3,500 people.

“The overall budget for international protection will come under significant pressure this year as a result of the numbers that are already materialising,” he said.