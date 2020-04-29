Enda Kenny says he was an 'absent husband' during his political career

FORMER Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he was an "absent husband" during his time as Fine Gael leader and that he didn't have a difficulty moving on after he left politics.

Mr Kenny also described coronavirus as a "invisible and silent serial killer" and urged people to follow the health advice to slow its spread.

His rare public remarks come on this evening's Des's Island Discs on RTÉ Radio 1 where his song choices are the Saw Doctors' 'To Win Just Once', 'Waitin' on a Sunny Day' by Bruce Springsteen and 'The Power of Love' by Jennifer Rush.

He dedicates the last song to his wife Fionnuala and talks about love being what will " see us through this pandemic and allow us to move on to brighter days ahead."

Mr Kenny, who stood down as Taoiseach in 2017 and did not contest this year's election said he "didn't have any great difficulty" in leaving politics.

"I was leader of Fine Gael for 15 years... and moved the country on from where it was to a much better place.

"People can tend to stay too long in positions and I was never of that view.

"And what’s the result of all that. Well I mean My wife Fionnuala raised our children.

"I was an absent husband for all of those years so now you have a much greater opportunity as a family to appreciate those things and I think that's really important.

"So my philosophy is do your job when you have it as best you can and then move it on."

He said of the current crisis that "coronavirus is an invisible and silent serial killer.

"It neither knows boundary nor discrimination and it’s not to be messed around with."

He said every individual is the "best defender against it because it can’t get inside you unless it’s allowed to happen either by carelessness, neglect or whatever."

Mr Kenny said following the public health rules is "in everybody's interest".

He praised the courage of front-line workers and said he is "actually in awe of the demonstrations of love for people all over the country that are witnessed every day in so many ways."

Mr Kenny said the government are "doing a tremendous job in the circumstances".

Des's Island Discs is on RTÉ Radio 1 this evening at 6.30pm

Online Editors