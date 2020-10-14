Emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss impact of Northern Ireland's new Covid-19 restrictions on Border counties

The Cabinet will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland and the impact they may have on Ireland.

The Covid-19 Oversight Committee led by Department of Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser met this morning to discuss the new measures in the North which will see schools close for three weeks. Pubs and Restaurant will also close.

The Cabinet are to meet to discuss the possibility of increasing restrictions in Border counties to coincide with the measures in the North.

Currently Border counties are on Level 3 restrictions and moving up a grade would mean pubs and restaurants would only be allowed to provide delivery or takeaway service. However, schools would remain open.

More to follow

Online Editors