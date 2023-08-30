Electoral Commission’s new review recommends 14 extra TDs and constituencies to increase by four

The country will vote for an extra 14 new TDs at the next general election.

The Electoral Commission’s first review of the constituency boundaries has recommended the creation of 174 Dáil seats for the next national vote.

This will see the number of constituencies increased by four to 43.

There will be 13 three seater constituencies which is an increase of four on the last election, 15 four seaters which is a reduction of two and 15 five seaters which is an increase of two.

Only seven constituencies will remain entirely unchanged since boundaries were last reviewed and they are; Clare, Cork South West, Donegal, Dublin Central, Kerry, Limerick County and Waterford.

Electoral Commission Chair and Supreme Court Judge Justice Marie Baker the recommendation for 174 TDs across 43 constituencies is the “product of detailed analysis of constitutional and statutory limits. It arrives at a solution which best fits the needs of the country as a whole, as our population expands.”

“The Commission is pleased to be in a position to recommend the removal of seven of the 10 existing breaches of county boundaries, reductions in the size of two existing breaches and to propose just three new county boundary breaches in the recommended constituency composition,” she said.

“Thanks to all those hundreds of people, parties and organisations who shared their ideas and proposals with us. Each was considered in making our final recommendations.”

“This Constituency Review is the first task of Ireland’s new Electoral Commission, An Coimisiún Toghcháin. At barely six months old, we are proud to deliver this significant democratic review of Ireland’s constituencies, the building blocks of our democracy, on time and in line with our statutory mandate,” she added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency of Dublin West will go from a four to a five-seater which will put pressure on the Fine Gael leader to bring in a second candidate for the first time.

The Cork South Central constituency of Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will also increase from four to five seats

The five-seater Dublin Fingal constituency is to be split into two next three seat constituencies of Fingal West and Fingal East.

Dublin Rathdown, the constituency of three Government ministers, will see an extra seat added and part of Dun Laoghaire included into the electoral boundary.

Meath East will increase from a three-seater to a four-seater and will see electoral divisions in Cavan-Monaghan and Louth moved into the expanded constituency.

Meanwhile, Longford-Westmeath will increase from a four to five-seater and will include electoral divisions that were formally in Meath West.

The five-seat constituency of Laois-Offaly is to be split into two three seaters along county lines.

Similarly in Tipperary, the five-seat constituency will be split into two three seaters consisting of Tipperary South and Tipperary North.

The five seat Wicklow constituency which is the electoral area of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will go from a four to a five-seater.

The Wexford constituency is also going from a four to a five-seater. In addition, a new three seat constituency called Wicklow-Wexford is being created.