Election candidate shocked after muck and farm waste dumped on her car overnight

A CORK City Council election candidate who has fearlessly campaigned against illegal dumps and unlicensed refuse collectors had her home targeted in a vile attack.

A CORK City Council election candidate who has fearlessly campaigned against illegal dumps and unlicensed refuse collectors had her home targeted in a vile attack.

Noreen Murphy admitted she was shocked when muck and farm waste was dumped over her car as it was parked in the driveway of her home.

The Independent council candidate said she believes the attack by vandals is directly linked to her outspoken stance on illegal dumping in Cork.

The Ballyvolane resident warned that she will not be intimidated into silence.

"Our home was targeted last night in, what I believe, is an attempt to intimidate me into silence over the illegal dumping in the area. Or maybe it is because I’m running in the election," she said.

"My car was vandalised in my drive. A load of muck was thrown over the gate on top of my car, probably as a warning to back down. The Gardai were here and are now investigating it."

The independent politician said she would continue to defend the right of Cork residents to live in a clean, safe community - and campaign for illegal refuse collectors to be tracked down.

"I am not going to apologise for wanting to breathe clean safe air. I am not going to apologise for wanting my kids to breathe clean safe air. I am certainly not going to apologise for wanting every child, woman and man in my community to be healthy and safe."

"The council removed five tonnes of asbestos from Ellis’s Yard (an illegal dumping site). Every single person in this community was at risk of cancer. Every child and every adult is now safer, and no, I won’t be apologising for helping to stop that."

Cork fire brigade have been called to 90 separate fires at Ellis's Yard which, for years, has been the site of illegal dumping.

Last January, Ms Murphy brought items recovered from the illegal dump to the steps of Cork City Hall - and warned that it now represented a public health and safety issue.

"Burning rubbish releases poisonous fumes that can also kill or cause terrible disease."

"The people who profit from illegal dumping, who poison our communities do not care if your child is sick as long as they are making money. The do not care if your child has lung cancer or asthma. They do not care if your mother is choking and spends half her life with an oxygen mask. They only care about making money regardless of the human suffering."

The independent candidate urged local residents to think of their children's safety when illegal rubbish collectors call to their area - and to report such activity.

"When the cheap rubbish collectors come to your door, think of a child on an oxygen mask in a hospital. Think of a grandmother with lung cancer or emphysema fighting for her life. Think of a young man being bitten by a rat and suffering a terrible death. And just think, they could be your family. Is it worth it?"

Online Editors