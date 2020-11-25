Eir CEO to say sorry for ‘unacceptable’ service as Comreg boss blasts telco

Eir’s chief executive will apologise to an Oireachtas committee today for “unacceptable” customer support failings in recent months.

Carolan Lennon will tell TDs that the pandemic was the root cause of its slide in service, blaming remote working procedures, closed Eir shops and a hiring freeze for its poor customer support.

Ms Lennon’s apology will come after one of Comreg’s regulatory commissioners described Eir’s problems as “deep and problematic”, adding that customers had been “left out in the cold”.

And it follows sharp criticism of the company’s customer service record last week from both the Communications Minister Eamon Ryan and the Ceann Comhairle.

“Our challenge has been providing a quality care service to our customers at a time when our retail stores were closed,” Ms Lennon will say, in a draft seen by the Irish Independent. “We moved hundreds of care agents to remote working overnight, we had an effective freeze on new hiring and training because of health regulations and we saw a 30pc increase in call volume versus the same time last year. The result was longer than acceptable wait times for our customers, and I apologise unreservedly for that.”

Ms Lennon will say the closure of Eir’s retail stores and the sudden advent of home working and home-schooling meant a surge of 30pc in support calls to its agents.

She will also say the company’s call centre staff were mostly younger people sharing apartments or a home with young children and that 80 staff left between March and July.

“To account for the increase in calls, and the lower productivity of working from home we needed to add 70 new staff, and instead we lost agents during the lockdowns. When you add all these factors up, the result has been unacceptable wait times.”

In an extraordinary intervention on the issue, Comreg Commissioner Robert Mourik attacked Eir on an RTE Prime Time programme last night. “The problems with Eir were so deep and so problematic that customers were really left out in the cold,” he said. “That is very unacceptable.”

It is unusual for Comreg Commissioners to publicly criticise Irish telecoms firms outside regulatory decisions.

On other issues, Ms Lennon will say Eir will not be filling in the broadband gaps between neighbours, despite fury from TDs last week about adjacent homes being left out of broadband rollout plans.

“We had a budget to invest and that programme is now complete,” she will say.

