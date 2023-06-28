Eight things we learned from RTÉ bosses at the Oireachtas Media Committee

RTÉ bosses were grilled for four-and-a-half hours by TDs and senators on the inner workings of the €345,000 which the State broadcaster paid top presenter Ryan Tubridy but did not declare over a number of years.

Here are some of the main findings from today’s marathon Media Committee session:

RTÉ board and executives leave after grilling over Tubridy payments

The mystery €120,000 payment…that wasn’t

When the RTÉ ‘hidden payments’ scandal first broke last week, the national broadcaster said Mr Tubridy’s earnings for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 were understated by €120,000.

But RTÉ chiefs told the committee that the €120,000 wasn’t paid, even though the issue is under investigation.

“There was no €120,000 payment,” said RTÉ’S interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster then asked if it was €50,000, €50,000 and €20,000 over the three years and he said: “Yeah.”

“This was an adjustment that was made to the figures,” Chief financial officer Richard Collins said.

Ryan Tubridy was due a "loyalty bonus" of €120,000 at the end of his contract

“That was never paid, it was never accrued for in the accounts. But for an unexplained reason, that €120,000 was credited against his earnings in between 2017 and 2019. That’s under investigation at the moment by Grant Thornton,” said Mr Collins.

Verbal agreements

A “verbal guarantee” was given on May 7 via a Microsoft Teams call that if the deal with a commercial sponsor involving €75,000 payments fell through, the State broadcaster would pay Mr Tubridy.

Mr Lynch said said when this actually happened, Mr Tubridy’s earnings should have been declared.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said Noel Kelly is able to “dictate contracts to RTÉ” and said it was “unbelievable” that RTÉ operates on partially verbal agreements.

Dee Forbes was asked to resign

Chair of RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, revealed that she asked director general Dee Forbes for her resignation on June 16.

She said one of the recommendations from the Audit and Risk Committee was to ask for Ms Forbes’ resignation.

However, the resignation was not “forthcoming”, said Ms Ní Raghallaigh.

“I sought her resignation, it wasn’t forthcoming and then we went into a disciplinary process.

“I was advised we couldn't say she was suspended because of labour laws."

She said the Board made her suspension public due to the “damage” that it was doing to RTÉ.

Later on in the committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she did not tell Media Minister Catherine Martin during her meeting last Saturday that she sought Ms Forbes’ resignation.

Director general and chief financial officer knew of €75,000 since early March

Mr Collins said he knew since “early March” of the issues surrounding the €75,000 payments despite earlier in the committee saying they were only made aware around St Patrick’s Day.

“The issue was flagged whenever it was, early March at that stage.

“I was spoke to, the director general was spoke to.”

Ryan Tubridy is not coming back to RTÉ…yet

Mr Tubridy’s TV and radio contract expired on May 31, the committee heard.

He is now on the “radio only” part of his contract, which he is getting paid for.

When asked by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe what are the editorial reasons behind Mr Tubridy being off air, Mr Lynch said: “We wouldn’t give our platform or airwaves to someone who is a public figure or who is involved in a controversy.”

“Ryan Tubridy entered a lawful contract with RTÉ,” he said.

“This is not an editorial issue, this is a significant failure in terms of controls.”

Patrick Kielty’s pay

Mr Lynch was asked several times if the broadcaster will now reveal the pay of incoming Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty.

Mr Lynch said it was up to Mr Kielty if he was happy to reveal his pay. The Irish Independent understands he is happy to do so.

A committee within RTÉ has to meet on Friday over Mr Kielty’s pay but Media Committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth asked if his salary could be published on Friday evening or Monday morning at the “latest”.

Snipes between Board chair and CFO

Chief financial officer Richard Collins said several times throughout the course of the meeting that the €75,000 payments were signed off by director general Dee Forbes.

“From a control point of view I took comfort from the fact that they were approved by the director general,” he said at one stage

However, RTÉ Board chair, Súin Ní Raghallaigh, spoke about “cultural issues” within the organisation and at one point, perhaps inadvertently, appeared to snipe at Mr Collins.

“I accept that we have a cultural issue within the organisation - it’s a culture that’s in there that accepts, ‘Well, that’s approved by the DG so we’re not going to talk about it’.”