Edwin Poots launches bid to replace Arlene Foster as DUP leader

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced his intention to stand for the leadership of the DUP.

The widely anticipated move by Mr Poots comes 24 hours after Arlene Foster announced her intention to stand down as party leader and Stormont First Minister.

The Lagan Valley Assembly member has been viewed as one of the main contenders to replace his departing leader, who was forced to quit in the face of an internal heave against her.

Mrs Foster is standing down as DUP leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.

Mr Poots went on to outline his reasons for running to be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

"I am a proud Northern Ireland man, I love its people and its place, and it faces many challenging times, it's with that in mind, I'm putting my name forward for the leadership for the Democratic Unionist Party," he said.

"I look forward to the engagement and the debate with colleagues and the wider public in this contest.

"Northern Ireland is a place that has had many great things over this last hundred years, I wish to see us rebuild, revitalise, reinvigorate and revive for the next hundred."

Mr Poots announced his candidacy in a video posted on Twitter.

He started by thanking Arlene Foster for her "dedication and service" to the Democratic Unionist Party over the last 20 years, "especially the last five years as its leader and wish her and her family well going forward".

Mrs Foster stood down yesterday after a letter of no confidence in her leadership was circulated among party MLAs amid internal unhappiness over her handling of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol and her abstension on a motion in Stormont banning gay conversion therapy, which many in her conservative party opposed.

