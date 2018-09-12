The Cabinet will today approve the appointment of Edward F Crawford as US Ambassador to Ireland ending months of speculation over who will fill the role.

Edward F Crawford, an eighty-year-old billionaire, is set to be appointed as the new US Ambassador to Ireland today

The move follows confusion over whether US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland when he travels to Europe in November.

Despite being in office almost two years, Mr Trump delayed appointing an ambassador to Ireland.

However, White House will announce the appointment of Mr Crawford as the US Ambassador to Ireland later today, the Cabinet is set to approve it.

Mr Crawford, a leading businessman from Ohio and a long-time donor to the Republican Party, has been seen as the frontrunner since Brian Burns, a friend of Mr Trump, pulled out of the running in the summer. of 2017.

Mr Crawford’s grandparents are from Cork, and he has a strong involvement in the Irish community in Ohio.

It is understood the appointment process has been in train for some time and is unrelated to the postponement of Mr Trump's visit to Ireland.

Reece Smyth has been the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ireland during the appointment process.

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said the confusion over Mr Trump’s visit showed the need for the appointment of a US ambassador to Ireland.

Online Editors