Economy alert: Cost-of-living crisis and eurozone stagnation have government looking at action plan

There is increasing concern in Government that the economy will be hit harder than expected in the “current environment of extreme uncertainty”.

Yesterday government sources told the Sunday Independent that the economy and public finances were “strong enough to stave off recession”, but warned that the expected slowdown may be greater than was predicted only weeks ago.

The concern relates to the threat of weaker-than-assumed growth — stagnation — among Ireland’s key trading partners in Europe.

Stagnation is a prolonged period of little or no growth in the economy, typically less than 2pc of annual growth.

Earlier this month, European Central Bank ( ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta said economic growth in the eurozone had almost ground to a halt.

In the ECB’s starkest warning yet of the damage wrought by the war in Ukraine, Mr Panetta said the region’s economy is “de facto stagnating”.

The Department of Finance has also revised down projected economic growth by more than two percentage points, with 4.25pc growth projected for this year and just under 4pc next year.

Yesterday, however, senior government sources were warning that the margin of error around these projections is “significant”. This was an echo of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s warning in European Parliament on May 11, that “the balance of risks is firmly tilted to the downside”.

Mr Donohoe also warned that “weaker-than-assumed growth in key trading partners” was one of the major risks to the economy here.

Yesterday government sources said Mr Donohoe is warning that stagnation in Europe is one of the major risks to the Irish economy.

The EU has cut its economic growth forecast to 2.7pc this year and 2.3pc in 2023.

Meanwhile, analysis published by Permanent TSB last week revealed significant public anxiety as the cost of living continues to soar, with 80pc of people saying the issue needs to be addressed by government.

It also showed negativity on the broader economy at levels not witnessed since the bank collapse over a decade ago, and indicated significant cuts to household discretionary spending is underway or planned.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, with no end in sight, and persistent supply-chain disruptions are also contributing to concern in Government. Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will next month publish the summer economic statement, which will set out the Government’s medium-term budgetary strategy and establish the parameters for discussion ahead of the budget in October.

With the cost-of-living crisis set to dominate the agenda in the months ahead, the Government will be looking at a range of actions to ease the burden on the public.

However, further direct payments to utility companies, to help reduce the cost of electricity and gas, are not expected.

Yesterday a government source said: “We won’t control energy prices. We could spend a fortune trying to chase them and achieve very little.”

The Government is instead expected to concentrate on other targeted actions to relieve the burden — such as welfare and pension increases, tweaks to income tax credits and bands, as well as assistance with childcare and other costs to families.

While the economy recovered well after the easing of Covid restrictions, the war in Ukraine — the third severe economic shock in three years, after Brexit and the pandemic — is expected to have a significant impact later in the year.

The war has driven prices of energy and other commodities skywards. Earlier this year consumer price inflation was expected to peak in the second quarter and average just over 6pc for the year as a whole.

Rising costs are reducing the purchasing power of households and undermining the profitability of business. Alongside heightened uncertainty, this is seeing firms hold back on investment.

Yesterday a Cabinet minister said: “We can do things to reduce the cost of living that will be sustainable and meaningful, and hopefully help restore consumer and investor confidence. So much is down to confidence and sentiment as to whether people spend or invest.”

The Government is pinning its hopes that the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine delays, rather than derails, the economic recovery after the removal of all pandemic-related restrictions.

Yesterday another government source said: “Russia has intensified its bombardment, and Ukraine is under severe pressure in the east. It would not be unreasonable to hope that talks will begin between both countries soon.”

The ECB’s next rate meetings are on June 8-9 and July 20-21. While second-quarter GDP data are not officially published until July 29, indicators on how the economy is doing will be available earlier.



