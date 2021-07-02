Easton stands by decision to quit DUP, and has ‘no regrets’

Jeffrey Donaldson (centre) during a Battle of the Somme memorial at Stormont with DUP colleagues. Photo: PA

AN Assembly member who resigned from the DUP just after Jeffrey Donaldson was ratified as party leader has said he has “no regrets”.

North Down MLA Alex Easton said he had received a “hugely positive” response on the ground in his constituency yesterday to his decision to quit the troubled party.

“It has reinforced my belief that I made the right choice but, moving forward, I wish Sir Jeffrey and the DUP well,” he said.

In his resignation statement, Mr Easton, who was a DUP elected representative for 20 years, said he was “at the end of his tether” with the party’s “U-turns and reaction politics”.

He also said he was distressed by recent internal divisions, and had seen no “respect, discipline or decency” in the party. He will now sit as an independent unionist.

Mr Donaldson said he was “greatly saddened” to hear of Mr Easton’s decision. “He’s a hard-working MLA who represents his constituency faithfully,” he told a DUP gathering in east Belfast.

“I will be reaching out to Alex, I will sit down with him, talk through his concerns and the issues that are important to Alex.

“My door will be open, and the door of this party will be open, to Alex. I hope that one day Alex will find the path back to this party and I will encourage him to do so.”

Mr Donaldson said he had already spoken to other councillors who had resigned over the past month, and he believed some would return to the DUP. “I want to build a unity in this party,” he added.

He paid tribute to the four leaders who had preceded him. Edwin Poots’ tenure may have been short but he had always served the party with “honour and distinction”.

Mr Donaldson said he did not “seek to fill the shoes of anyone ... I’m my own person”, adding that he wanted “to be known as a bridge-builder”.

He said: “I am acutely aware that there is a job of rebuilding relationships and reconnecting with our voters to be done. After some tumultuous months, it is time to restore some order and stability.”

The new DUP leader said he wanted to build the “broadest coalition of support” for the Union. “Unionism should have no barriers to entry beyond a belief that Northern Ireland is best served as a part of the UK,” he said.

“While I celebrate the past and our many achievements, my unionism does not hanker on returning back to a bygone age but forward to a new era. It is defined by what we are for, not what we are against.

“Too often unionism has been on the back foot in the constitutional battle with a nationalism that is already planning and preparing for the future. Now we must do likewise.

We cannot afford to sleepwalk into a border poll that others have spent many years preparing for.”

Mr Donaldson said that the DUP must have “its anchor securely in the mainstream of union