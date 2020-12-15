Eamon Ryan says he will urge Green TDs to change their mind on CETA

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he will be urging his TDs and members to change their minds on the EU’s Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada.

Some Green members, including TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, have raised concerns on the deal saying it could allow multinationals to sue Ireland if strong climate and social rights protections are brought in.

Minister Ryan said he understands their concerns as these were once worries he had, however, said that he now believes the deal should be ratified as otherwise it would “completely shut down the possibility of international cooperation in trade.”

CETA is the trade deal that was struck between the EU and Canada three years ago. Some aspects of the agreement are already in place but a Dáil vote is required to officially sign off on the deal.

Read More

The vote was due to be debated in the Dáil this afternoon but has been postponed to January.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Ryan gave three reasons why he believes the deal should be signed and explained why his stance on the matter changed.

"(I was) strongly critical of the whole approach down through the years, down through the decades in international trade, particularly around the dispute resolution where the environmental community among others like social justice organisations said that the power of the corporations within that was too strong, so that was our primary concern regarding CETA and other trade deals that were being done.

"But, there are three developments in the last three years that give me reassurance, some of those concerns are starting to be addressed in a way that is progressive.”

The Transport Minister explained that the first reason his stance has changed is because The European Court of Justice came back last year “with a very detailed judgement” saying that the deal was subservient and it was “public interest comes first, European public interest law is protected”. He added: “and that's a critical change to a lot of peoples concerns on this directive and this trade agreement.”

"Secondly, in 2018 both parties agreed to put in further provisions in it that the trade deal also had to adhere to the Paris Climate Agreement so that we have environmental protection within international trade agreement, so that's critical,” he expalined.

“And thirdly, again two years ago the European Union had agreed with Canada and looking at future trade deals that we will move towards a multilateral investment court system which is what we have been looking for for years rather than one where investors or corporations have a specific role. We are on the path to that. “

The Minister added he would be happy for the government to ratify the deal, saying: “Yes I will be (supporting it), as part of this process I went to talk to other green parties across Europe who had similar concerns and in the last 3 years have also in government ratified and recognised that those concerns are real, but, if we completely shut down the possibility of international cooperation in trade and other areas that doesn’t serve our interest either.”

Mr Ryan stressed that despite his colleague's concerns, that 98pc of the agreement has been in place for three years, yet he has seen no examples of environmental or other rights being undermined.

He said that he will be urging both Green TDs and members to change their minds before January.

"Yes, I will (be urging them to change their minds) and members of our party and members in the Dáil,” he said.

"We will have that debate because those concerns are raised and I can understand them fully as I have shared them over the years. I believe we can answer those questions, I had a meeting with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste last night and we agreed lets put this back to January, give it time, look at the detail, understand what are very complex legal issues.

"I think in doing that the Dáil will ratify and it's critical that it isn't just this one, we have at the moment a very similar issue around the UK trade deal with dispute mechanism resolutions being the centre of it and that's one of the reasons that we want time with this. We want to show that you can do international trade deals.

“We need to continue to make sure that such trade is not a race to the bottom, that it retains both social and environmental standards and I believe we can do that within our European Union system.”

Read More

Online Editors