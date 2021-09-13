Eamon Ryan says he is satisfied with how Greens handled Brian Leddin WhatsApp controversy, despite criticism from deputy leader

Eamon Ryan has defended the party's handling of comments made by a Green Party TD in a WhatsApp group.

He also insisted that there is no gap between himself and his parliamentary party, ahead of the Green Party think-in.

On Monday, the Green Party leader said he was "perfectly close" with his party colleagues, while also stressing that the coalition Government is working and making strides to tackle climate change.

Mr Ryan's leadership has come in for criticism since his party agreed to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, with some high-profile defections from the party's ranks and a leadership contest between Mr Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin last year.

He also backed the party's handling of comments made by Green Party TD Brian Leddin.

Last week, Ms Martin said she was "disappointed" about the failure to discipline Mr Leddin, who apologised for comments he made in a party WhatsApp group about Limerick councillor Elisa O'Donovan, in which he called her "unhinged" and said she "craved fame".

Further derogatory comments were made by others in the group, which Mr Leddin has acknowledged he should have objected to.

He subsequently appeared before a meeting of the party's executive committee, which noted his apology and decided he would not be sanctioned.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio that he agreed with the Executive's decision.

"We have a huge amount of work to do, and have been doing a lot of work in the last year, in how we do what we've always done, try to insist on dignity and respect, particularly on social media networks, where there's a tendency, a characteristic of those networks, that they tend to divide," he said.

"Brian apologised but it's critical in what we do today, we show that dignity and respect."

Mr Ryan also said that his party will back Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in a no-confidence vote when the Dáil resumes this week.

Mr Coveney and the Government have faced criticism over the handling of the short-lived appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role.

He said that "there was a mistake made" but the Government had moved on.

"I don't believe the Irish people would thank us if we brought down a government," Mr Ryan said.

The Green Party will meet today in Co Dublin to prepare for a new Dáil term. Minister Ryan said he will stand firm against his colleagues when it comes to climate action regulations due to be implemented in the coming months.

"While they may be difficult and the scale of the challenge is beyond compare they will be good for the country,” he said.

“It will lead to a better country, tackling our biodiversity and pollution crisis as well as the climate crisis, a better transport system, and energy system.”

Minister Ryan said future funding will favour “public transport versus roads” and believes investing in public transport will help the housing crisis.

“We need to do that to meet our climate targets but also because I think it will address our housing crisis,” he said.

“By building railway stations and putting in public transport solutions you can put housing in with that and you start to get really good communities that people want.

“When you put in public transport the Irish people immediately start using it.”

The Greens have called for rail infrastructure which would link counties Cork and Donegal via Dublin, Belfast and Derry.

Minister Ryan told Newstalk breakfast that the proposal makes sense as it would link the island as whole.

“I think it’s a good idea to connect the island north and south and the northwest for Donegal… we need to reconnect Donegal in a whole range of different ways.”

Minister Ryan described the project as a strategic rail review that is being examined in collaboration with Northern Ireland’s Minister for Infrastructure Nicola Mallon.

He said the plan is looking at the bigger, long-term issue of how transport is developed on the island in a low-carbon future.

Minister Ryan said the group is also investigating the potential to establish a high-speed rail service from Cork to Belfast on the existing line; adding that it’s “very doable.”

He said it was agreed, however, that a focus also has to be placed on the Northwest.

“We agreed to change the terms to include Derry and how we would look at developing a high-speed connection to Derry in this process.

“And I made the case... there was a previous connect from Derry to Letterkenny and what would be the benefit of that. And to ask the question and map out the costs and benefits and to map out the strategic benefits it would bring, and they would be real,” he said.

Minister Ryan said the review will be carried-out as part of a wider investigation into the potential of other disused rail lines across the country, including the line from Limerick to Waterford and the Limerick lines from Ballybrophy.