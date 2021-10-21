Eamon Ryan says families of Rescue 116 helicopter crew will have legal costs covered

The families of the Rescue 116 helicopter tragedy victims will receive their legal costs, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has signalled to the Dáil.

At no stage did the Government oppose the payment of the legal bills of the bereaved loved ones, the Green Party leader told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty in the Dáil, despite RTÉ television reports to the contrary.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby, members of the Irish Coast Guard, tragically lost their lives in the line of duty at Blacksod, Co Mayo, on March 14, 2017.

However, an investigation report has still not been published, over four years on, following a challenge to its findings by CHC, the rescue helicopter operators.

Mr Ryan said his thoughts were with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. They did their community great public service, putting themselves in danger on others’ behalf.

“It is in all our interests that the families are not put to any further difficulty or stress to add to the tragedy that they've had to cope with. So it would be scandalous if we were fighting against paying their costs – but it's not true,” Mr Ryan said.

“There'll be no attempt by the State not to look after the costs of the families.”

He said he would make sure that the issue of legal costs is resolved.

“I've engaged with Minister Michael McGrath (Minister for Public Expenditure) as well and he is of a similar mindset,” he said.

All questions of costs would be resolved in coming days, he added, denying that his department had “strenuously” resisted meeting the families’ legal bills.

He said the matter would be resolved very quickly, adding: “I am very confident of that.”

Mr Ryan also expects the “imminent” publication of the full report from the air accident investigation inspector.

“More critically we then also have to look to learn the lessons that will be contained in the report, so that other families and other people in our air-sea rescue system can have confidence that we recognise the critically important work that they continue to do day-in, day-out, and that we minimise the risks,” he said.

Mr Doherty said the Dáil had been told the delay in the publication of the report was the result of the establishment of a review of the investigation, carried out at the behest of the helicopter operator, CHC Ireland.

The families of those who tragically lost their lives “quite understandably” hired legal representatives to represent them on the board, because “they had a fear that there would be an effort to assign blame for the accident to their loved ones”, Mr Doherty said.

“They face a situation where their legal bills have mounted to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro. This is absolutely scandalous.”

The chair of the review board, Patrick McCann, has acknowledged the contribution made by the family’s legal representatives at the review.