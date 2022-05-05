Eamon Ryan rows back on Dáil comments and says he does not want a ban on peat briquettes

The Environment Minister has rowed back on comments he made in the Dáil on Thursday and said he does not expect turf briquettes to banned alongside smoky fuels this year.

Speaking in the Dáil, Eamon Ryan said: “Even on the peat briquettes, I’ll be perfectly honest, I’ll be looking at the science there to make sure we are absolutely certain those peat briquettes, because of the way they’re processed because of the way they burn, are below the 10 micrograms of pollution that’s put out into the atmosphere. We have to be straight about that and make sure that it is the case. But I don’t believe it’ll open up a future where we find it is actually possible to burn that turf. No matter how seasoned it is, it brings difficulties.”

However, later that evening speaking on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media he said he does not want to see peat briquettes banned and he was making a case for ‘following the science’ in all instances.

Minister Ryan said he expects the proposed regulations on the sale and supply of turf will be enacted in the Autumn but added that they will not block people from accessing and using their own supplies.

He argued that the regulations are vital to “improve public health” and help reduce the on average 1,300 lives which are lost each year as a result of pollution from smoky fuels.

“We will introduce in the autumn regulations on a whole range of smoky fuels. The critical one is smoky coal. What we’ve done in Dublin, we need to do nationwide. If we’re doing that, we also have to regulate wood and peat and turf so that it is a certain threshold,” he said.

“So, we’re going to follow public health, we’re going to follow science. It will be done at the retail level, not for those who have access to their own bog.”

Minister Ryan said turf sellers were warned that regulations were coming down the line through a consultation which was carried out last year and people will be able to buy and sell a winter’s supply of turf this year before the measures become law.

He added that the measures are “not designed as punitive” but are “designed to save lives".

Meanwhile, regarding the rising cost of living Minister Ryan said the energy crisis has been fuelled by the Russian gas supply company Gazprom which he claimed began “turning off the tap” last year “in preparation for this war”.

He argued that Government has reacted to the crisis with “€2 billion worth of adjustments”.

“€200 credit, reducing excise, reducing VAT, a special increase for social welfare recipients, by any comparison, if you look at Europe countries all have done something similar, if you assess what the Irish Government has done, I think we would be the very top of the league in trying to protect our people from the fuel price rise,” he said.

Minister Ryan added: “You can’t cover the full cost, you can’t protect completely.”