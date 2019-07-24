GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan has promised to ‘eat his hat’ if the issuing of licenses for oil and gas exploration around Ireland isn’t stopped with a year.

Eamon Ryan promises to 'eat his hat' if gas exploration isn't banned within a year

He has promised to talk to all parties about climate action – but made it clear that oil exploration will not survive a round of negotiations on a programme for government.

In particular he pointed to the Government’s decision to block the Climate Emergency Bill which sought to block new explorations for fossil fuels.

The Bill, proposed by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, was passed by the Dáil but blocked by the Government’s withholding of a so-called money message needed to give it force.

However, Mr Ryan told the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal that the Government must move beyond “business as usual”.

“I will eat my hat if within a year we have not stopped the issues of new oil and gas explorations.

“I do not believe it will survive in the programme for government negotiations, no matter who is in it,” he said.

The Dublin Bay South TD said the cessation of exploration would be “no loss for us as a people”.

The Government has argued that stopping the search for oil and gas around Ireland would leave the State financially exposed and increase Irish reliance on imported gas, which has a higher carbon footprint.

Speaking to reporters after Mr Ryan’s contribution, Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton said the Bill brought forward by People Before Profit lacked proper research.

He said Ireland needs gas as a “transition” fuel while the country tries to move toward renewable energy sources.

The Minister said the Bill “was not thought through” and the “sort of evaluation needed hasn’t been done”.

