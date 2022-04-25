Eamon Ryan is trying to kill off the controversy over his ban on turf cutting before it hits a vote on the floor of the Dáil.

The Green Party leader is holding meetings with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbench TDs before a Sinn Féin debate on the ban.

The Climate Minister has bowed to pressure from his Coalition colleagues over the turf war.

Coalition TDs and Senators have been invited to a meeting with the minister in his office to discuss the Draft Smoky Fuels Regulation.

"Minister Ryan greatly looks forward to meeting you," the invitation says.

Fianna Fáil are invited at 4pm with Fine Gael at 5pm.

Sinn Féin's Dáil motion starts at 5:40pm in the Dáil.

The move comes following furious backlash from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rural backbenchers and rising tensions in the Coalition.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the ban on the sale of turf, due to come into force in September, was being paused.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, the Greens leader revealed small rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from a controversial ban on the selling and gifting of turf.

The Sinn Féin motion condemns the failure by government to take any action whatsoever to tackle the rising cost of home heating oil "and recent proposals announced to ban the sale of turf at a time when alternative heating options are either unaffordable or unavailable", in the midst of an energy crisis when people are going cold in their homes.

The motion will put Coalition backbenchers in a tricky position with the risk that some Government TDs would not vote against it.