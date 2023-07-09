Eamon Ryan gets ready for his close up, as Greens plan fly-on-the-wall documentary

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will star in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary film about the Green Party’s role in Government, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The documentary has been given the working title Behind The Green Curtain and, according to an internal Green Party email, it will follow the party leader and his advisers as they meet the “ordinary folk of Ireland” to outline the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

The documentary will be shot on handheld cameras and is being pitched for cinema audiences, “blending a verité-style character study of the Greens’ struggles, with evocative nature cinematography.”

‘Securing funding for the proposal is an issue for the film-makers’

It is described as “primarily a human story, following the daily comings and goings of Ryan’s core team.”

The project has already raised eyebrows among some in the Green Party with one disaffected insider labelling it a “vanity project”.

The film, which is not being funded by Ryan or the Greens, will not be released until late 2025 — after the Coalition leaves office — if it secures sufficient funding.

“The documentary was conceived solely by the film-makers who approached the minister with the proposal,” Ryan’s spokeswoman said. “Securing funding for the proposal is an issue for the film-makers.”

The email said the project is being led by film-makers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath, who were behind Young Plato, an award-winning documentary set in post-conflict Belfast’s Ardoyne area.

However, it is understood that the project is, in fact, being run by Ní Chianáin’s Soilsiú Films and that McGrath is not involved.

Documentary-maker Neasa Ní Chianáin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

According to the email, a small amount of funding — not provided by Ryan or the Greens — has been made available to design a trailer, with filming beginning this weekend.

The trailer will be used to seek more funding, though it is unclear at this point whether any funding used for the film will be derived from schemes overseen by the Department of the Arts, which is headed up by Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin.

The internal email states that the project has been discussed with the “relevant parties” in Ryan’s two departments — Environment and Transport — along with his two chiefs of staff and communications advisers as well as those featured in the documentary.

Ryan’s large coterie of aides based in Government Buildings and across two departments has previously been criticised.

‘This will be a film made for cinema audiences, with a verité-style character study’

“Minister Ryan can answer any queries the parliamentary party may have next week,” the internal Green Party email said.

It describes the project as a “feature documentary” that will follow Ryan and his advisers “who work in the area of climate, and understand the complexities of delivering this ambitious but necessary plan.”

The email adds: “What we seek to do is to present these very serious global issues on a human scale, following the lives of people who struggle to make sense of the contradiction between the positive progress we have made in our society, and the seemingly ignored or overlooked threat of the climate crisis.

“The way we intend to frame this is at both a macro — Irish Government, EU and COP 28 — and a micro level, how the policy is played out in the lives of the people of Ireland.

“This will be a film made for cinema audiences, blending a verité-style character study of the Greens’ struggles with evocative nature cinematography.

"It is primarily a human story, following the daily comings and goings of Ryan’s core teams. Most of the day-to-day shooting will be by a crew of just two, comprising handheld camera shot by the director, accompanied by a sound recordist. It’s essential to be as low-key and discreet as possible.

“The minister and his team are constantly on the move, so we will also accompany them as they travel into the hinterland of Ireland outlining their vision to councillors, local TDs, and the ordinary folk of Ireland — and visiting the green initiatives that are sprouting all over the country, as part of the climate action plan rollout.”