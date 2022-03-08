Eamon Ryan encourages Cabinet colleagues to take in Ukrainian refugees, as Taoiseach says Citizens’ Assembly could discuss Ireland’s neutrality

An elderly woman is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A woman is pushed in a wheelchair, as she arrives by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania. Picture: Reuters

TRANSPORT minister Eamon Ryan has said he would encourage his fellow Cabinet ministers to take Ukrainian refugees into their homes.

Mr Ryan’s comments came as it emerged British home secretary Priti Patel had contacted Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

In their discussion, Ms Patel raised concerns over Ukrainian refugees accepted into Ireland then making their way to the UK.

Mr Ryan did not rule out another package to tackle inflation due to the Russian invasion, with loud calls for cuts to tax on fuel, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the issue of Ireland’s neutrality could be put before the Citizens’ Assembly at some point in the future.

Minister Ryan said he would have to talk to his “wife and four adult children” before taking a refugee in.

Read More

However, asked if he would encourage his Cabinet colleagues to take refugees into their homes if they have the space, he said: “Yes.”

“I understand that the response of the Irish people has already been remarkable,” he said.

He said the Government’s ‘pledge portal’ online crashed for some time yesterday as it was overwhelmed by people logging on and offering their services on how they can help refugees.

Thousands of people have also offered spare bedrooms in their houses or second homes to house Ukrainians.

“The first part of charity is that you don’t do it in a brandishing [way], you do it quietly, you do it because it’s the right thing to do. I think you do it without coercing people and from your own heart,” he said.

“I'm sure that would apply to my colleagues, just as it would to the rest of Irish citizens.”

It came as the Taoiseach suggested Irish neutrality could be a matter for future study by a Citizens’ Assembly.

Mr Martin told the Dáil: “I think we could look at a Citizens' Assembly to discuss these issues in the fullness of time.”

He was commenting after demands that he reassert Ireland’s policy of military neutrality in the wake of comments by the Tánaiste last week that Ireland could not automatically depend on the United States or Britain to defend this country if attacked.

Expand Close Buildings damaged by recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Lapshyn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Buildings damaged by recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Lapshyn

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry warned that EU Heads of State were bound to discuss security for the bloc at their informal meeting in Versailles this week, and there would be pressure for new military arrangements and heightened defence spending by all states.

Mr Martin then expressed his idea of relying on a Citizens’ Assembly to help formulate new policy in the area of defence, security and neutrality.

Detailed submissions and perspectives from a wide range of opinion could be articulated, Mr Martin said.

“But for now, we need to concentrate our efforts in terms of helping people and stopping the war,” he said.

“Supporting the people of Ukraine should be an immediate priority – and for us not to get diverted into a debate around military neutrality.”

Current policy “hasn't stopped anything that we need to do with our European colleagues”, he added.

On refugees, the Taoiseach said the West was dealing with the largest humanitarian crisis since World War Two.

“What it will mean is that some of the norms that would characterise business-as-usual would have to be put to one side,” he said.

He said he was speaking of enabling facilities and getting work done to create accommodation.

“We no longer have the luxury of saying we can't have this development here, or that development over there,” he said.

“The crisis is going to be so big in my view, that we have to pull out all the stops as quickly as we can as a government.”

Meanwhile, reports in the Daily Telegraph said the Common Travel Area meant Ukrainians who did not pass British security checks could reach the UK by travelling to Northern Ireland. It added that the UK government fears this will pose a “security” risk.

The Taoiseach said the border with Northern Ireland will not be closed.

“We have an open border with Northern Ireland, that is not going to change – be that for pandemic reasons or be that for refugee reasons,” he said.

"We are not going to shut the border and the UK government will understand this in the same way as we understood it when it was coming the other way with the pandemic.

"The best way is not to shut a border but to ensure you share information. That gives confidence that the security issue can be addressed.”

Separately, Minister Ryan did not rule out a further package to tackle rising inflation, saying that the war breaking out in Ukraine “changed everything”.

He has asked the Department of Finance to consider cuts to excise duty. However, the minister said that additional Government measures “won’t cushion the full blow” of rising prices.

The Taoiseach also revealed Ms Patel rang Minister McEntee over British concerns about Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Mr Martin said Ms McEntee had “pointed out” to Ms Patel that Ireland was part of the EU-wide response to the crisis.

This meant acting with other European Union countries “in terms of waiving visa requirements as a humanitarian response”.

“That continues to be our position in respect of prioritising the humanitarian response, above and beyond anything else,” Mr Martin said.

Meanwhile, Britain’s dripping tap of Ukrainian admissions to the UK has been slammed by TDs at Leinster House.

And particular outrage has been expressed over an official leak to the Daily Telegraph about a fear that Ukrainian criminals could be admitted by Ireland’s open-door policy – and then travel freely to Britain under the Common Travel Area.

“I think it's disgraceful and there's a responsibility to actually do a lot more and for them to welcome people into their country,” said Jennifer Whitmore, the Social Democrats TD for Wicklow.

“I am proud of how well Ireland is dealing with this. And I think that's the approach that should be taken by every country,” she said, responding to 1,500 Ukrainians having entered Ireland by Sunday, whereas Britain had only issued visa approval to 50 persons, many of whom remained on the continent.

“What we need to do is put our feet ourselves into the shoes of those people who are fleeing – the women and children, and the men who will be left behind,” Ms Whitmore said.

“It's absolutely horrifying what they're facing. We need to provide them every support – and every country should be providing them every support.”

On the newspaper report that Home Office officials feared Ireland would be a base for some Ukrainian criminals, or undesirables posing as Ukrainians, to enter the UK, she said: “I think that's highly irresponsible and completely not factual.

“Under the Common Travel Area arrangements, you have to be an Irish or British citizen to utilise that right of movement. So what has been said is completely wrong.

“What it does is it creates this fear amongst people and creates division. It was incredibly irresponsible and they should never have made that statement.”

Expand Close A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said Britain’s attitude to Ukrainian refugees was “absolutely terrible”.

He said: “We in this part of Europe need to be as generous as we possibly can be in providing refuge and support and humanitarian assistance to people who are fleeing the theatre of war and the bombs and bullets of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

“It really shows a considerable hypocrisy on the part of the British Government, who are very keen to justify their own involvement in military alliances, but then don't want us to extend the sort of humanitarian solidarity and refuge to people fleeing the conflict.”

But he added: “If we are rightly providing refuge and a generous open door to people from Ukraine fleeing this situation, we should also be applying that generosity to people who were the victims of other wars, including other wars conducted by leading members of NATO in other parts of the world.

“We need an open door for those fleeing the consequences of bloody wars, whether it's Putin's war or wars involving the United States or Britain or Israel.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has said a cut in excise duty could reduce the price at the pumps by 25c a litre and should be done immediately.

A financial resolution could be introduced and passed by midnight, as in the case with Budget measures, she said, noting that House is not sitting next week.

Excise duty should also be taken off home heating oil, with a half-tank now costing households €700, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said.

Tjhe Taoiseach said the war in Ukraine was going to increase the cost of fuels further.

"The Government is acutely conscious of this issue. We don’t argue that it is sustainable,” he said, noting the impact also on inflation, including on food because of Ukraine’s massive exports of grain to the West.

Expand Close An elderly woman is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An elderly woman is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

An EU toolbox was emerging on inflation, but the Government was also giving the matter “active consideration”, he said, before adding: “I don’t want to get into specifics right now.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week suggested in the Dáil that the Government could cut excise duty, with reports that ministers are examining a “swing” system whereby the overall retail price could remain the same as wholesale costs rose. State impositions would fall in inverse proportion, according to this suggested response.

Mr Martin said the impact of the war would be “very serious and [have] significant impacts for all nations across the European continent”, and it would be a “long haul” to respond to all the issues that arose.

The Sinn Féin leader said the price of energy and fuel had already soared over the last year, and then more rapidly following the “criminal” Russian invasion of Ukraine, which had resulted in an unprecedented disruption in the global energy market.

The cost of petrol at the pumps has gone up by 70 cent a litre since January of last year, she noted. “And we're now at a point where many people can no longer afford to put fuel in their car to get to work. This is particularly difficult for people who live in remote and rural areas where they do not have access to frequent public transport.”

In that same timeframe, since January 2021, the price of home heating oil has doubled, she said.

Ms McDonald said she knew of many people who were “layering up with clothes”, or heating only one room in their home, or choosing not to heat their homes at all.

“Some people are staying in bed to stay warm, particularly seniors,” she added.

Fuel hikes were not sustainable for any worker, family or small business, she said, adding that what was announced by Government in February doesn't go far enough to alleviate these pressures.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Ireland is making “the right decisions” as part of the European response.

“I regret the UK’s current position. I would love to see the UK in line with what Europe is currently doing but obviously that is a matter entirely for them,” he said.

“From Ireland’s perspective we will continue to open our country and our communities and our public services to these refugees coming in.”

The Taoiseach supported calls that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address the Dáil – but only if it is safe for him to do so.

He was answering calls from Independent TDs Sean Canney and Cathal Berry, the latter a former commander of the Army Ranger Wing.

President Zelensky was addressing the House of Commons at 5pm today.

“It’s fundamentally a matter for the Oireachtas,” Mr Martin said. “The Government will be of assistance to the Oireachtas in terms of facilitating President Zelensky addressing the parliament here, the Dáil or a joint sitting (with the Seanad) if necessary.

“I would have no issue with it, subject of course to facilitating President Zelensky, because every time he does such a presentation it carries risks with it.

“There are security risks with it from his perspective, from the Ukrainian side. So whatever we can do to be of assistance, we will do.”

He added, however: “We were well aware of what Ukraine want, and what they are seeking from the European Union.”

Ireland had provided its full per-capita contribution to Ukraine in humanitarian aid as part of the European PEACE facility, he said.

The Taoiseach said Ireland would also champion Ukraine at St Patrick’s Day events around the world next week.

“We have evolved our tone and theme of St Patrick's Day from an overt focus on Ireland to a broader focus,” he said.

Ireland stands by democracy, the rule of law and human rights, he said. “And we will use St Patrick's Day to highlight our solidarity with Ukraine and the values that the Ukrainian people are standing up for.

“We will highlight, on all the various speaking occasions, the situation in Ukraine and Ireland's solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

Russian and Belarus officials will not be invited to any St Patrick’s Day events worldwide, he added.

“Members of Government will represent Ireland in about 30 countries across the globe. We'll use those occasions to reassert our unequivocal commitment to democracy and to the people of Ukraine.

“No Russian Federation representatives will be invited to any official St. Patrick's Day events, speeches, receptions and events.”

Official remarks will make appropriate reference to the situation in the Ukraine, as it prevails at the time they are delivered, he said.

Over 70 virtual receptions will also make appropriate reference, he said.

On the Greening of buildings around the world, “we are examining for St Patrick's Day how we can integrate that with a Ukrainian theme.”

He added: “With the unique access that St Patrick's Day gives Ireland around the world, we can use that unique access as a platform to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the Dáil is to continue with the beaming of the Ukrainian flag onto the front of Leinster House at night.

Mr Canney said the Ukrainian flag should be raised with the Irish flag at every Irish Embassy across the globe next week.

“I think it would be important that across the world, Ireland shares its day with the Ukrainian people, after all the atrocities that they have undergone in the last 13 days. It would be a noble gesture.”