Eamon Ryan defends accusations of ‘unholy mess’ in Government’s fight against Covid

GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan has come under sustained attack in the Dáil over the “unholy mess” on the fight against Covid.

Mr Ryan, the Minister for Transport, was told that new mandatory quarantine for arrivals into Ireland from high-risk countries was destined to fail.

But he insisted the Government was operating in lock-step with Nphet and public health advice, and the vaccine roll-out could “change for the better” because there were signs of improved supply, and from a variety of sources, in coming weeks and months.

Sinn Féin spokesman Pearse Doherty told him that up to 3,500 people were arriving through Irish airports per day, with about 10,500 travelling into Dublin Airport alone last week.

Most people will find the figures concerning and disturbing, he said, given the great sacrifices many have made over the last year.

“It makes no sense to people that they can’t travel beyond five kilometres, yet those who travel to Ireland on their holidays can arrive in the State, virtually unimpeded – yet that is the policy that your government intends to pursue,” he said.

There was to be mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 20 countries, only two of which have direct flights to Ireland.

“Rather than taking any meaningful action to prevent the importation of new strains or variants, you're putting in place a system that we know is unfit for purpose. It's absolutely bizarre,” he told Mr Ryan.

“There is no urgency or meaningful action, and it was unacceptable – amounting in fact to a dereliction of duty. You as Minister for Transport bear responsibility for this.”

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, told Mr Ryan the strategy announced for reducing Covid numbers “appears to lack a strategy”, and instead relies on people doing more of the same.

“People are losing hope. They're dejected, and increasingly feel the Government is not in control,” she said.

There was a half-hearted approach of patting people on the head and telling them to keep with the Level 5 strategy, that it’ll work – but it’s not convincing.

“People are openly saying this is the worst Government that we’ve ever had, at a time when we need a Government to pull together.”

There was a spike in infections in the 18- to 24-year-olds, but no sign that there was even a public information campaign planned. And there are still problems in the meat plants, she said.

The Taoiseach had said there was going to be a scaled-up track and trace system that would look back to close contacts for 14 days, but the Tánaiste had said last October that track and trace only works when the numbers are low.

And there was now a new variant from California that was rapidly spreading, she warned, adding that the public was not just worried about poor communications, mixed messages and contradictions, but “about what we're not being told”.

Mr Ryan said there were now 900 people working flat out in track and trace, but they were finding it difficult in up to a quarter of cases.

It was not caused by any flaw in the system, but by the characteristics of this new variant.

“It's very easily transferred in a way that's not easy to do the contact tracing," he said.

“A close contact was someone you've been in close conversation with for 15 minutes, or in a room for two hours. But there seems to be some incidence of transmission with this new variant e outside that – and that makes it difficult.”

Mr Doherty said mandatory quarantine in a home by returning Irish residents was “farcical and unenforceable.”

The Government had claimed that gardaí were already carrying out checks at people's homes – yet the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, had said on RTÉ radio that her members “haven’t a clue what you're talking about”, he said.

“She said that they've received no consultation, no guidelines, no operational instructions.”

Mr Murphy asked if Mr Ryan was saying that the AGSI was “telling porky pies’ on the matter, but Mr Ryan insisted the Government had been told that home checks had already been carried out and more would follow.

They were also handing out €500 fines at the airport to people engaged in non-essential travel, Mr Ryan said.

Online Editors