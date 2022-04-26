Eamon Ryan accused of threatening stability of Government at heated meeting with Fine Gael TDs

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been accused by the Deputy Government Whip of threatening the stability of the Coalition at an extraordinary private meeting with Fine Gael TDs, Independent.ie can reveal.

Mr Ryan came under sustained attack at a meeting with Fine Gael backbenchers on the ongoing row over his plans to ban the commercial sale of smoky fuels, including turf.

Deputy Government Whip Brendan Griffin told Mr Ryan that his insistence on pushing ahead with the plans was threatening the stability of the Government amid indications some Fine Gael TDs and Senators will not support the measure.

There were sharp exchanges at the hour-long meeting between Mr Ryan and Fine Gael backbenchers.

The Environment Minister faced multiple accusations from former Fine Gael minister Michael Ring. The Mayo TD accused Mr Ryan of trying to put him off the road, of ceding votes for the Coalition parties to Sinn Féin, of taking away people’s livelihoods and of allowing the public service to run the country into the ground.

Mr Ring said repeatedly he would not support Government proposals to ban the commercial sale of turf, but also said he would not support a Sinn Féin motion opposing the plans, which is due to be voted on in the Dáíl on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clare TD Joe Carey confronted Mr Ryan by asking if he had ever “saved” turf - the practice of turning turf in order to dry it - to which Mr Ryan said he had not.

Mr Ryan insisted to the meeting that he had brought money and jobs to rural Ireland and said the Government’s plans to restrict turf sales was a matter of public health.

Mr Ring said he had been told 10 years ago to buy a diesel car in order to help the environment and was now being put off the road by Mr Ryan’s agenda to phase out the use of cars that rely on fossil fuels.

He said that people who received an increased fuel allowance in recent weeks were now better off than people working in Dublin since 6am today and that the Government was taking money off these people and giving it to people Sinn Féin wants to appeal to who go home at 6pm.

Mr Ring said that there were 300 people in his home county waiting for two years to access any sort of retrofit scheme. He said that Mr Ryan’s proposal to continue to allow the sale and gifting of turf in rural communities of fewer than 500 people was a “daft idea” and blamed the civil service who wanted to “run the country into the ground”.

He questioned why Mr Ryan had a right to take away people’s livelihoods and claimed that he would never be sacked or taken out of his job.

In the course of his critique, Mr Ring criticised Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health who has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, saying he should be sacked.

Mr Ryan defended the public service saying he did not believe the were running he country into the ground. He disputed the contention that there was a split between rural and urban Ireland and said that the strongest renewable power resource Ireland has was in western counties like Donegal, Sligo and Mayo which would bring industry and employment to these areas.

At the private Fine Gael meeting, Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said the ceiling of 500 people in small rural communities who will be exempt from the ban will set small villages against each other and were a “recipe for division and strike”. He described it as “unworkable and unenforceable” and that “extinguishing legal rights of turbary and legally held licences to cut and remove turf will prove complex and costly”.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Carey said it was an “unsatisfactory” exchange with he minister. “We said as a collective that we're opposed to what he is proposing, we still haven't seen the exact detail of what he wants to do by means of regulation,” he told Independent.ie

“Turf cutting, sale and distribution has been a declining practice for many years. Young people building houses don't want to be neck deep in ashes from burning turf. This proposal will target older people in particular and people on low incomes who depend on turf as a means of fuels. It couldn't be coming in at a worse time.”

He added: “They're a step too far and I hope Minister Ryan will reflect on the exchanges today at the Fine Gael parliamentary party and come back with revised proposals that would be more palatable.”

In a statement issued after the meeting, Mr Griffin and Senator Sean Kyne, the Government Seanad Whip said: "With all that is happening right now, in terms of the war, escalating energy bills, future fuel sources, Minister Ryan’s proposals as mooted in recent weeks should not proceed. This was made clear to Minister Ryan today.

"Minister Ryan agreed to meet us again in the future to continue discussions on this issue which is absolutely integral to many householders across rural Ireland. We look forward to this continuing engagement."

In a statement, Mr Ryan’s spokesperson acknowledged there was a “robust exchange of views” but said the minister outlined the importance of the regulations to reduce “1,300 deaths and associated illnesses caused every year by air pollution”.

“The minister said that the primary intention of the draft Solid Fuel Regulations is to focus on the large-scale and commercial sale of smoky fuels. The draft regulations will not impact on small rural communities’ traditional use of turf,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, at a separate meeting with Mr Ryan, Fianna Fáil TDs told the minister there was no need for a ban on the sale of turf at all as this is the last generation who will use turf to heat their homes.

Sources said it was acknowledged at the meeting that there is “no point in breaking up a good government over turf”.

Mr Ryan was told that a “watered down” version on the prohibition of turf cutting will not be accepted and several TDs said they would not support the legislation in its current form.

Speaking after the meeting, Offaly TD Barry Cowen said Mr Ryan was left in “no doubt” that the majority of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party disagree with his proposals on turf and that a provision that rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from the ban is not acceptable.

“He was told to go back to the drawing board, that if he wanted to achieve success in this regard that maybe he needs incentives to assist people with the transition,” he said.

Longford TD Joe Flaherty also told the meeting that the ban due to come into force from September was a “premature move” and that this is the last generation who will harvest turf. He said fossil fuel is dying a “natural death”.

“No region has paid a bigger price in the move onwards towards a just transition than the Midlands,” he told the meeting.