Eamon Ó Cúiv urges rejection of Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green coalition

FIANNA Fáil stalwart Éamon Ó Cúiv has urged Irish language enthusiasts and supporters of the Gaeltacht to reject the proposed three-party coalition.

The former Gaeltacht Minister, and grandson of party founder Eamon de Valera, has said the new government programme lacks any detail on the Irish language, Irish-speaking areas, and the off-shore islands.

The former party deputy leader has been critical of coalition moves recently, a critic of the party direction for some years, and has warned of a rejection of coalition by party grassroots. He has become the most senior party member to reject the three-party coalition plan endorsed by the party leaders earlier today.

“It was promised that the Irish language legislation would be strengthened, and that a large Irish language centre would be built. There's nothing in it for the Gaeltacht, there's no support for parents raising children through the Irish language. There's nothing there beyond the usual 'soft soap,'” he told the online Irish language magazine, Tuairisc.ie.

“There's nothing there beyond nice words, without any action plan laid out. There is only the usual praise for Irish speakers and the people of the Gaeltacht – but no plan of action and no funding that would be required to put things into effect,” the Galway West TD added.

The Irish language promotion organisation, Conradh na Gaeilge, gave a “guarded welcome” to the government programme's Irish language proposals. But warned that it was vague about funding - and nothing would happen without a Gaeltacht Minister in Cabinet and proper funds for Irish language organisations.

