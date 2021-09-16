‘Dynamic and young’ Catholic Stephen McCarthy to run for UUP in South Belfast

The Ulster Unionist Party is set to run its first representative from a working-class Catholic background in the Assembly election.

Stephen McCarthy, who grew up in a nationalist household and whose grandfather was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, is to stand in South Belfast in May’s poll.

The UUP vote has steeply declined in the constituency which it once dominated, but the 33-year-old believes he is in pole position to lead a fightback.

Read More

“South Belfast is somewhere that should be a natural home for a progressive, pro-Union party. People from all over the world have chosen to make it their home,” he said.

“It’s cosmopolitan, tolerant and liberal. It typifies what making a success of Northern Ireland is about.

“In recent years, younger, dynamic representatives from other parties have seized the opportunity in the constituency. We have seen Alliance, the SDLP, and the Greens reap success.

“I hope that I can help the UUP once again become competitive in the constituency.

“As someone who grew up in a working-class Catholic home and is a unionist, I don’t fit a simple stereotype. I believe my story reflects the diversity that makes South Belfast tick.”

The UUP candidate’s grandfather, Mickey Lenaghan, was a taxi driver shot dead in March 1991 by the UVF. The family believe there was security force collusion.

Weeks before his murder, the 50 year-old had challenged another Belfast taxi driver, Colin ‘Crazy’ Craig, who was second-in-command of the West Belfast UVF.

Mr McCarthy grew up on the Falls Road, but attended Aquinas Grammar in south Belfast and was an altar boy in St Anthony’s Church after his family moved to the Short Strand.

He joined the UUP when he was 19.

He graduated from Ulster University with a degree in journalism in 2015.

He currently manages Doug Beattie’s constituency office.

“I am inspired by Doug’s leadership, and I hope someone from my background is in a strong position to drive forward change and to help make the party more reflective of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It is only by reaching out to people like me that we can save the Union in a future border poll. Most people are concerned about the job they do, the schools their children go to, the welfare system they can expect in time of need. Being part of the sixth largest economy in the world offers the best opportunities to everyone here regardless of religion or community background.

“South Belfast stands for an inclusivity which I believe encapsulates Doug Beattie’s vision of a Union of people.”

The late Sir John Gorman, who was UUP MLA for North Down from 1998-2003, was a Catholic but came from a military and prosperous business background.

Mr McCarthy said he had met inquisitiveness from some rural members, but never hostility, in the UUP. He served on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for two years until he lost his seat in 2019.

In the last Stormont election, South Belfast returned an SDLP, DUP, Alliance, Sinn Fein and Green MLA. The UUP lost its seat in 2016. The party has missed out on the final seat in the constituency to Green leader Clare Bailey in the last two Assembly polls.

The SDLP is trying to build on Claire Hanna’s 15,000 majority in the last Westminster election and win two Assembly seats. MLA Matthew O’Toole is seeking re-election and the party has not yet announced its second candidate.

Alliance is also angling for two seats running Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl with sitting MLA Paula Bradshaw.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford will be seeking re-election as will Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Mr McCarthy said: “South Belfast is a very competitive constituency and I’m daunted at the challenge that lies ahead for me. I’m not going to knock the other parties.

“Claire Hanna is one of my favourite politicians and Kate Nicholl is doing a fantastic job as Lord Mayor. But I believe Doug’s leadership and the brand of unionism he represents will resonate in South Belfast.

“I hope that as a young candidate I can energise the party, win over new voters, and bring back those who have drifted away from us in recent years.”

Mr McCarthy, who supported same-sex marriage and abortion reform, describes himself as left-of-centre.

“South Belfast is not purely an affluent constituency, it also has big pockets of deprivation,” he said.

“There are working-class communities in Sandy Row, the Village, Lower Ormeau, the Market and Lower Ravenhill which are increasingly priced out of the property market.

“There is homelessness, a growing drugs’ problem, and significant issues of crime and anti-social behaviour. Improving addiction services in particular will be one of my priorities.”