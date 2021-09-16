| 10.2°C Dublin

‘Dynamic and young’ Catholic Stephen McCarthy to run for UUP in South Belfast

Candidate grew up in nationalist household and close relative was murdered by loyalists

Welcome: UUP Assembly candidate Stephen McCarthy with party leader Doug Beattie at Stormont on Wednesday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Welcome: UUP Assembly candidate Stephen McCarthy with party leader Doug Beattie at Stormont on Wednesday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Welcome: UUP Assembly candidate Stephen McCarthy with party leader Doug Beattie at Stormont on Wednesday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Welcome: UUP Assembly candidate Stephen McCarthy with party leader Doug Beattie at Stormont on Wednesday. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Suzanne Breen

The Ulster Unionist Party is set to run its first representative from a working-class Catholic background in the Assembly election.

Stephen McCarthy, who grew up in a nationalist household and whose grandfather was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, is to stand in South Belfast in May’s poll.

The UUP vote has steeply declined in the constituency which it once dominated, but the 33-year-old believes he is in pole position to lead a fightback.

