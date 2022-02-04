DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson: No return of Northern Ireland Executive unless ‘Protocol issues’ are resolved

The DUP will not enter into the Executive after the Assembly election until issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol have been resolved, the party leader has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the comments to Arlene Foster as the two appeared on-screen together on the former First Minister’s show on the pro-Brexit GB News on Friday afternoon.

It came as the Belfast High Court suspended the order by DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots to halt checks on goods at ports as part of the party’s strategy against the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

Ms Foster asked the Lagan Valley MP if previous comments meant that “after the election, it may well be the case that the Executive is not able to be put together again?”

“To be clear,” Mr Donaldson said, “if the protocol issues are not addressed and resolved before the election, we will not be entering the Executive in Northern Ireland until these matters have been properly dealt with."

He added: “This is about creating political stability in Northern Ireland. It is about restoring fairness. It is about protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom consistent with the agreements that have been reached between all of the parties in Northern Ireland and the Government.

“We want the Government to honour their commitment. We want the Prime Minister to stand up and with Liz Truss, either secure agreement with the EU to remove the Irish Sea border or to take unilateral action by triggering Article 16 - which is allowed in the Protocol - and resolve these issues.”

He told his former colleague and party leader: “This is an internal UK matter, it’s about removing a border that has been created in the middle of the United Kingdom. That is not acceptable. It harms the union, it undermines Northern Ireland’s economy, it’s damaging and harmful to the wellbeing of our people and it has to be dealt with.”

Ms Foster and Mr Donaldson share quite a history together as both were previously members of the UUP before defecting to the DUP in 2004 over disagreements with then party leader David Trimble.

Mr decision to pull Mr Givan out of office is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

An Assembly election is already scheduled for May. Mr Givan’s departure raises the prospect of that poll being brought forward several weeks.

All ministers will leave their posts ahead of any election and a new administration could only be formed following the poll if the positions of first and deputy first ministers are filled by the largest unionist and largest nationalist parties.

Earlier, speaking to Radio Ulster, Mr Donaldson insisted there is still a point in having an Assembly poll.

“I think the time has come for the people of Northern Ireland to have their say,” he added.

Sinn Féin has denounced Mr Givan’s resignation as an electoral stunt designed to consolidate DUP support in the face of recent poor performances in Belfast Telegraph/LucidTalk opinion polls.

The party’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy rejected claims of double standards, given Sinn Féin made a similar move in 2017 when the late Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy First Minister and collapsed the institutions amid a row over a botched green energy scheme.

Mr Murphy told Radio Ulster they were “two very different situations” and claimed the “scandal” over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme “would have brought down any coalition government in the Western world”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said "no one party should have a veto" over the future of Stormont in response to Mr Donaldson’s comments.

"No one party should have a veto over whether the Executive exists or continues on, and likewise with the Assembly,” Mr Martin said.

"I believe that decision is very damaging to politics itself, and to people's trust in politics.

"Because people, when they elect public representatives, I think there's a fair expectation from the public that those political representatives would serve in the Assembly or in the Executive, and do what they campaigned to do.

"We know there's many issues - Women's Aid are out today, for example, on a range of issues to do with violence against women that's currently going through the Assembly. That can still be legislated for and in my view should be legislated for."

Mr Martin said he did not see the Assembly elections becoming a referendum on the protocol, adding that people in Northern Ireland wanted the "bread and butter" issues tackled.

"They want political representatives to take their seats, follow through, pass the legislation, represent people on the issues that people want to be represented on,” he said.

"There is an emerging centre ground in Northern Ireland that want politics to change to those issues, the bread and butter issues matter to people in Northern Ireland, just as they do in the Republic and across Europe.

"In that respect, I think we'll see whether the UK talks conclude in the next while. That could be important as well.

"There will be those who try to make it into that type of referendum. But I think for far too long, that has been a sort of feature of the electoral cycle in Northern Ireland. I think bread and butter issues do matter to people in Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, directions issued by DUP Minister Edwin Poots to halt Irish Sea border checks are to be suspended, a High Court judge ordered on Friday.

Mr Justice Colton confirmed that inspections on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain must continue pending the outcome of legal challenges to the step taken by Mr Poots.

The development came as an unidentified member of Sinn Fein and another individual were both granted leave to seek a judicial review of the Stormont Agriculture Minister’s decision.

He said: “There shouldn’t be any doubt or confusion hanging over those civil servants who have to comply with the law.

“I propose to make an order, suspending the order or instruction given by the Minister for Agriculture until further order of this court or completion of these proceedings.”

On Wednesday Mr Poots announced that checks were being stopped as part of the DUP’s opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists claim the post-Brexit arrangements, which involve inspecting British products to ensure compliance with EU laws, threatens the region’s status in the UK.

Mr Poots said he had received legal advice that he could direct a halt in the absence of approval for the checks from the wider Stormont Executive.

But the lawfulness of his decision is now under challenge by a Sinn Fein member granted anonymity, and a second applicant named Edward Rooney.

The cases involve a claim that the Minister is frustrating a statutory purpose.

According to those behind the challenge, the Executive has already dealt with the issue by allocating implementation of the Irish Sea border checks to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

They contend that the step taken by Mr Poots was so significant and controversial that it required full Executive consent.