DUP’s determination to stop Sinn Féin becoming the biggest party only galvanised the nationalist vote

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson never uttered the “crocodile” word, but the DUP’s determination to stop a Sinn Féin first minister dramatically backfired and galvanised the nationalist vote.

From every count centre there has been fantastic news for Sinn Féin today. It has blown away its rivals, with the SDLP and People Before Profit significantly down.

The DUP’s strident opposition to the prospect of Michelle O’Neill becoming first minister reached a place in the hearts of nationalist voters and made them intent on making it happen.

And so, votes that may not have gone Sinn Féin’s way otherwise were lent to the party to send a message to the DUP.

Read More

The symbolism of the party holding the top position — if a new Executive is formed — in a state it wants to abolish is huge.

No constituency tells the story better than West Belfast West. Sinn Féin will comfortably bring home its four MLAs.

The SDLP’s Paul Doherty was a strong candidate: he is firmly rooted in Turf Lodge and founded a food bank. Yet the party’s vote was down from 9% to 6% in the constituency.

In 2016, People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll topped the poll with 22%. He was on 8% today and will likely take the last seat.

Sinn Féin possibly missed a trick in South Down where it polled 44%. Had it run another candidate, it might have taken three seats. The SDLP was down from 25% to 16% in the constituency and it’s certain to lose a seat.

In East Derry, the SDLP’s Cara Hunter, whom nobody believed was in trouble, is likely fighting for the last seat with the second Sinn Féin candidate.

Ms Hunter’s political plight highlights how much the party is up against it. The most symbolic defeat for the party would be Nichola Mallon in North Belfast, who could lose her seat to Alliance’s Nuala McAllister.

If the SDLP deputy leader falls, it raises all sorts of questions for the party. Who will replace her in the Assembly?

With Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna at Westminster, the party would be painfully short of strong, articulate voices in Stormont.

The SDLP won big in Belfast South in the 2019 general election, but today’s result must raise internal concerns about retaining that seat.

The DUP is set to lose the first minister position. The party has taken a big hit from the TUV, although it remains to be seen how many seats it will lose.

For the Ulster Unionists, it’s so far been a dreadful day. Doug Beattie’s liberal, inclusive unionism should best appeal in urban areas, yet its two hopefuls in Belfast — Stephen McCarthy in the south of the city and Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston in the north — weren’t competitive.

In both constituencies, the party’s vote fell — significantly in Belfast South. Major questions will likely now be posed to Beattie internally about the party’s strategy.

The UUP has not won back moderate unionist voters from Alliance.

The TUV has performed remarkably well, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see its seat tally in the Assembly.

Alliance continues its remarkable rise under Naomi Long’s leadership: it’s now firmly established as the third party in Northern Ireland and has monopolised the middle ground, with the Green vote significantly on the slide.