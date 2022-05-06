| 13.4°C Dublin

DUP’s determination to stop Sinn Féin becoming the biggest party only galvanised the nationalist vote

Suzanne Breen

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson never uttered the “crocodile” word, but the DUP’s determination to stop a Sinn Féin first minister dramatically backfired and galvanised the nationalist vote.

From every count centre there has been fantastic news for Sinn Féin today. It has blown away its rivals, with the SDLP and People Before Profit significantly down.

