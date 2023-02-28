The DUP is carefully studying the legal text of the new Brexit deal between London and Brussels — but Jeffrey Donaldson said it won’t be “rushed or pushed” into a hasty decision.

It is understood that even if the party eventually signs up to the agreement, a return to Stormont is unlikely to follow immediately.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill said there should be no delay in restoring devolution, and other parties called on the DUP to get back to work.

TUV leader Jim Allister responded negatively to the agreement, saying it clearly left the protocol in place.

While Mr Donaldson said the DUP would take time to consider its response to the Windsor Framework, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley told GB News he didn’t think it offered enough.

“I stress that I haven’t seen the full legal text, I want to study it, but my gut instinct is this does not cut the mustard,” he said.

Mr Donaldson welcomed the publication of the agreement and thanked the Prime Minister for his work.

“The DUP must take credit that we have got to this point,” he said.

“The EU had been saying there would be no renegotiation, we were told it was a waste of time.

“Our judgment and our principled position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated.

“It is now recognised that the protocol doesn’t work. Our determination has proved what can be achieved.”

He added the party would “consider very carefully” the legal text of the deal and the accompanying political declaration.

“We will examine them and assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and the UK.

“We will see how the new arrangements meet our seven tests,” he added.

He declined to give a timeframe and stressed the party would not be “rushed or pushed into a hasty decision”.

On the deal, he said his party would engage with the Government “where necessary... to seek further clarification, reworking or change as required”.

Rishi Sunak described it as a “decisive breakthrough” on post-Brexit rules and said “any sense of an Irish Sea border” was gone.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the deal, which had followed “a long and difficult process to find joint solutions”.

US President Joe Biden has called the Windsor Framework agreement between the UK and European Union an "essential step to ensuring that the hard-earned peace and progress of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is preserved and strengthened".

Ms O’Neill also welcomed the agreement: “We have always said that it was possible to have a deal. We have always said with pragmatism, solutions can be found.

“I was always very clear that the protections that were secured within the protocol were very necessary, they remain necessary.

“Protecting those things that were working and smoothing out the things that needed to be fixed, that is the position we are standing in this evening.

“All different parties need to sit down at the Executive table taking the decisions which impact on people’s lives, that is where we should be.

“There shouldn’t be delays in that. We have a health service in crisis, public sector workers out on the picket line. Where we need to be is making politics work.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said her party would examine the detail of the new framework.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning what our expectations would be, we would want to still maintain dual market access, that’s important for businesses in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“We also want to see a reduction in the amount of bureaucracy that the protocol creates, particularly for those who are importing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

“We’re also looking for stability, because businesses are telling us very clearly that what they want are stable outcomes.

“If we have that stability and clarity, and we maintain dual market access but with a reduction in bureaucracy, then I think that that’s a good deal.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his party would be scrutinising the new agreement.

“We will be reflecting on whether the proposals take into consideration the concerns that we have raised and whether it truly provides long-lasting solutions,” he added.

“Let me be clear, we are not here to simply give cover to anyone. We will form our opinion based on whether we believe this is a good deal for Northern Ireland and one which protects our place within the UK’s internal market.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “My appeal to political leaders is to approach this moment in good faith and with a common determination to restore our Assembly and Executive.”

Mr Allister said the new framework had been delivered with “spin, and not a lot of substance”.

He said it appeared Northern Ireland was still within the EU single market for goods with “foreign EU laws”, the European Court of Justice and Irish Sea border infrastructure remaining.

“The so called ‘Stormont Brake’ is meaningless if, as the PM says, it operates on a cross-community basis, which means it can be vetoed by nationalists, and in any event if does not give the Assembly the power to stop the imposition of foreign laws.

“Effectively, the protocol stays and all that is gone is the Government’s Protocol Bill.”