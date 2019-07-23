DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she has spoken with new Conservative leader Boris Johnson about delivering on Brexit and restoring the Northern Ireland Executive.

DUP welcomes appointment of Boris Johnson and says Brexit and devolution are priorities

Ms Foster's party props up the Conservative minority government in Westminster under a confidence-and-supply deal and its support will be crucial if Mr Johnson, who was elected Tory leader earlier today, is to be able to govern in the months ahead.

The UK Prime Minister-elect will be reliant on the Northern Ireland unionist party in House of Commons votes, including for whatever Brexit deal he attempts to push through parliament.

Ms Foster said she hoped to welcome Mr Johnson to the North shortly after he becomes Prime Minister. The former foreign secretary spoke at the DUP conference in Belfast last November.

Boris Johnson. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Ms Foster also said that a review of the DUP's confidence-and-supply arrangement with the Conservatives would take place in the coming weeks.

“I have spoken with Boris Johnson and congratulated him on becoming leader of the Conservative Party," she said in a statement. We discussed our shared objectives of strengthening every part of the Union, ensuring the 2016 referendum result is implemented and seeing devolution restored in Northern Ireland.

"The Confidence & Supply Agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party remains. That Agreement included a review between each Parliamentary session. This will take place over the coming weeks and will explore the policy priorities of both parties for the next Parliamentary session.

"I also look forward to welcoming Mr Johnson back to Northern Ireland shortly after becomes Prime Minister.”

Online Editors