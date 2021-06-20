| 15.6°C Dublin

DUP warns: We will collapse Stormont unless Irish language law overhauled

Any new leader unlikely to nominate a new first minister unless Irish language law overhauled

Christopher Woodhouse

The DUP will force an Assembly election in the autumn unless there is significant change in the plans to bring in Irish language laws.

Senior sources within the party told Sunday Life last night that the new leader, who looks set to be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, won’t nominate a first minister unless a new deal is reached.

That would collapse the Executive and set the clock ticking for Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to call an election.

