DUP rocked by ‘purge’ members quit, fears more may leave

Councillors Kathryn Owen and Glyn Hanna have left the DUP along with former Wesminster election candidate Diane Forsythe (right) Expand

Councillors Kathryn Owen and Glyn Hanna have left the DUP along with former Wesminster election candidate Diane Forsythe (right)

Suzanne Breen

Two DUP councillors, a former Westminster election candidate, and members of the South Down association have resigned from the party after what Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described as “a purge”.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen have quit along with constituency secretary Diane Forsythe who was the party’s South Down candidate in the 2017 Westminster election.

They have all made allegations of bullying and sexism in the party, and have said women and moderates are being left “voiceless”.

