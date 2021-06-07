Two DUP councillors, a former Westminster election candidate, and members of the South Down association have resigned from the party after what Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described as “a purge”.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen have quit along with constituency secretary Diane Forsythe who was the party’s South Down candidate in the 2017 Westminster election.

They have all made allegations of bullying and sexism in the party, and have said women and moderates are being left “voiceless”.

The party said it was disappointed by the resignations. A spokesman said it took matters they raised seriously and any complaints should be made in writing to “enable a thorough and fair investigation”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson broke the silence he has maintained since losing the leadership election to say it was highly regrettable that “senior and valued members now feel the DUP is no longer a warm house for them” — and he warned of potentially more resignations.

“I fear that if Edwin fails to quickly get a grip of this situation, then many others may also conclude that the DUP is no longer capable of being a broad church and providing a home for the type of unionism we espouse,” he said.

DUP Stormont special adviser Emma Little-Pengelly tweeted her sadness at the resignations: "Devastated to see friends and colleagues in this situation. Diane is an exceptional woman with so much to give. I very much hope she will be an MLA in the future.

"Likewise, Kathryn Owen - a real star and hard worker. Glyn, a friend who has dedicated so much to party and Union.”

It is understood five other South Down members have also resigned. The two councillors will continue as independents.

The resignations follow the South Down association’s AGM on Saturday night in which Councillor Hanna was removed as chairman by an 8-7 vote. Sir Jeffrey said he had acted in a conciliatory manner since losing the leadership election. “Recognising that many within the party have serious concerns about the manner in which Arlene was removed, and about the future direction of the party, I have sought quietly to reassure those who supported me and who have contemplated resignation,” he said.

“Specifically, in relation to our South Down Association, I had encouraged officers and members to attend the AGM and to continue participating in the work of the party. These efforts were thrown back in their face on Saturday in what can only be described as a purge of loyal members who have served our party well, but whom some deemed unacceptable because they had supported me at the recent Executive meeting. There are elements running amok in South Down who are destroying any hope of building party unity.”

Councillor Owen, a former RAF veteran who returned to nursing to help during the pandemic, made a scathing attack on the DUP saying it was being “purged” of Sir Jeffrey’s supporters. She said she was appalled by the treatment of Councillor Hanna, an ex-UDR member. “To push out, unchecked, a man who has served his country with courage is deplorable. The whole affair rings true of the way Arlene Foster was treated. No lessons have been learned, nor will they be.

“I’ve concerns over the future direction of the DUP, with many talented women and moderates feeling voiceless. My constituents care about health, education, the protocol and the pound in their pocket. The DUP’s current direction does not place these concerns front and centre.”

Councillor Hanna described Mrs Foster’s treatment as “vicious, nasty, and disrespectful”. He alleged “open and unashamed bullying” existed in the party and his daughter, Ms Forsythe, had been subject to unacceptable remarks “regarding her age and gender”.

Of the DUP executive meeting which ratified Mr Poots as leader, he said: “I witnessed bullying in that room of people who wanted a secret vote being approached by senior DUP members who spoke to them and made them take their hands down, and then others also took hands down following this intimidation. I believe if there had been a secret vote the leader would not have been ratified.”

Councillor Hanna said no attempts had been made to heal divisions: “If he was leader, Sir Jeffrey would have openly acknowledged the glaringly obvious divide in the party and worked to unite and rebuild. He would not have acted in the way of the new leadership.”

He said he accepted there was a democratic vote to remove him as association chairman but claimed “the lack of prior warning echoed how the Poots team treated Arlene Foster”. He predicted the DUP leadership’s actions would be “catastrophic for unionism” and would deliver a united Ireland. He urged anyone with “decency and integrity” in the party to “consider their position”.

Ms Forsythe said she had suffered “shameful sexism, ageism and an undercurrent of bullying” in the DUP for years but had stayed because of the progressive vision of Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds. “The disintegration of the party in recent times has left me no option but to leave. The bullying is now in plain sight with the way our leader was treated, and the way members’ families have been bullied and smeared through the leadership contest,” she added.

