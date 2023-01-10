| 9.1°C Dublin

DUP minister Edwin Poots abused office for political gain, says union which represents Stormont’s top civil servants

Sam McBride

Robust comments by general secretary of the FDA allude to dismay in the civil service at Poots’ actions over sea border checks

Former DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots Expand

A DUP minister wrongly politicised the civil service by abusing power for political gain, the union which represents senior civil servants has said.

Edwin Poots failed in his responsibility to protect his civil servants in his handling of an order which he gave to stop all Irish Sea border checks for which his department was responsible, the general secretary of the FDA said.

