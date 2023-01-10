DUP minister Edwin Poots abused office for political gain, says union which represents Stormont’s top civil servants

A DUP minister wrongly politicised the civil service by abusing power for political gain, the union which represents senior civil servants has said.

Edwin Poots failed in his responsibility to protect his civil servants in his handling of an order which he gave to stop all Irish Sea border checks for which his department was responsible, the general secretary of the FDA said.

In robust comments which allude to dismay in the civil service at Mr Poots’ actions, Dave Penman spoke out in the wake of a court judgment which contained withering criticism of the former DUP minister.

Mr Justice Colton’s judgment was handed down in mid-December but the full judgment was only published last week and contains a detailed rebuttal of Mr Poots’ arguments in court.

The former DUP agriculture minister had been taken to court last February after ordering his civil servants to stop all NI Protocol checks for which they were responsible.

That decision came in response to a legal letter from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, which the judge noted had “most unusually” attracted a very brisk and personal response from Mr Poots.

The then minister effectively conceded Mr Bryson’s claim that the protocol checks were unlawful because they had not been approved by the whole Executive, despite the fact the Departmental Solicitor’s Office was in the process of gathering legal advice for Mr Poots.

The judge said that “it would appear that the minister’s instruction was motivated by political rather than legal considerations” and, in a withering rebuke to the DUP, he added: “It may well be that for politicians, as the DUP leader said in September 2021: ‘There are no easy answers when the law requires one thing and politics demands something else.’ From the court’s perspective there is an easy answer and that is that the law must be obeyed.”

Expand Close The union which represents top civil servants has accused Edwin Poots of abusing his ministerial power for political gain. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The union which represents top civil servants has accused Edwin Poots of abusing his ministerial power for political gain. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Justice Colton rejected various legal arguments put forward by Mr Poots — who could point to strong legal advice in his favour from former Attorney General John Larkin. The judge ruled that implementing the NI Protocol is an unavoidable legal obligation on Executive ministers and that even if this was not the case, the Executive had decided to implement checks — a decision the DUP had not vetoed at the time – and that Mr Poots had allowed his officials to do so for more than a year before changing his mind.

Responding to the verdict, Mr Penman said: “As the judgement makes clear, Edwin Poots acted in complete contravention of his obligations as a minister to uphold the rule of law. Indeed, it states ‘the decision…was an overtly political one, taken for political reasons and as part of the political campaign’.

“Not only did Poots ignore his own obligations under the Ministerial Code, but he failed in his responsibility to ensure that civil servants never face the dilemma of whether to act on ministerial instruction or uphold the rule of law. The impartiality and integrity of the civil service needs to be protected by ministers, and his failure to do so has also opened up accusations of political bias, which has such serious consequences in the context of the volatile political situation in Northern Ireland.

“This damning judgement on the abuse of power for political gain, at significant taxpayer expense, should serve notice to ministers in the future that power comes with responsibility, not least to uphold the rule of law — however politically inconvenient that may be.”

When the DUP was asked if Mr Poots would like to respond to that criticism, there was no response.

Meanwhile, Mr Bryson has said that he is preparing a new legal case against the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). The department has been without a minister since Mr Poots’ departure last October. However, as the Belfast Telegraph revealed on Saturday, just hours before Mr Poots left office he gave his officials a letter expressing his desire that they appeal the judgment if they lost the case.

That letter has no legal force and civil servants remain able to take their own decision. However, it puts them in a difficult political position because until now they have said that they are following past ministers’ wishes as closely as possible — but here they are likely to want to accept the judgment, contrary to Mr Poots’ wishes.

Mr Bryson, whose initial action was taken in the name of Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS), said: “Unionist Voice Policy Studies initiated this case, and remain convinced Edwin Poots made the correct decision.

“It is clear the then minister’s position was that an adverse decision in Rooney & JR181 (3) [the applicants who argued Mr Poots’ actions were unlawful] should be appealed.

“A failure to do so would be significant and controversial, and thus beyond the power of civil servants. If they do not appeal, UVPS will bring judicial review proceedings against the civil service.”