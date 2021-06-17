| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

DUP learns the hard way leadership change is dangerous, very dangerous

Suzanne Breen

DUP leader with Paul Givan who should become Northern Ireland First Minister Expand

Close

DUP leader with Paul Givan who should become Northern Ireland First Minister

DUP leader with Paul Givan who should become Northern Ireland First Minister

DUP leader with Paul Givan who should become Northern Ireland First Minister

The new DUP leader is on course to finally get his man over the line as First Minister today, but he is paying a much higher price for it than he will have reckoned when he set out to topple Arlene Foster.

The only positive for him from the deal announced early today to save Stormont is that he avoids an autumn election. In every other respect, it’s a disaster and shows the law of unintended consequences following the Poots’ putsch.

Irish language legislation that wouldn’t have happened in the current mandate had Foster remained in power, will now be introduced by Westminster in October. If Mary Lou McDonald is right, then language commissioners will be in place by March 2022, just weeks before the DUP faces an Assembly poll.

Privacy