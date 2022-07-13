DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemns effigies of Sinn Féin and Alliance politicians on bonfires

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the burning of “posters, flags or pictures of serving politicians” after a number of election posters and effigies of political figures were placed on bonfires over the Twelfth of July.

In a statement, Mr Donaldson said: “Whilst the overwhelming number of Twelfth celebrations were hugely successful some events require further work and other displays must be outrightly condemned as wrong."

"Throughout my lifetime I have had the privilege to celebrate and educate others about my identity all over the world. At no point has burning posters, flags or pictures of serving politicians featured as part of that.

"Nor has slogans or displays that advocate sectarian violence against anyone in this society regardless of their political position or religious views.

“I was also horrified to learn of Twelfth decorations being destroyed in County Tyrone and other hate crimes against the loyal orders having to be investigated across the Province.

“We have a rich Ulster-British cultural identity. I want people to focus on celebrating and displaying our culture rather than denigrating others.

“When republicans terrorists waged a campaign of hate against people of my faith, I condemned and stood against it. When anyone tries to incite hate, I will call it out and stand foursquare against it.”

The DUP leader added: “All politicians in Northern Ireland must be consistent in their condemnation of hate.”

Sir Jeffrey’s comments come after an effigy of Naomi Long and Sinn Fein leaders Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald was been described as “utterly sick” by the Justice Minister.

The Alliance Party leader said images of the Glenfield bonfire in Carrickfergus had been shared with her and confirmed she had forwarded them on to the PSNI.

The sight of election posters on bonfires and sectarian slurs has once again hit the headlines in recent days, with condemnation across the political spectrum.

Ms Long said she had become “accustomed” to seeing her posters burned on the pyre and said she “thought nothing could shock me anymore”.

“Late last night I received photos of effigies of me, @moneillsf and @MaryLouMcDonald hanged on the bonfire at Glenfield in Carrickfergus,” she tweeted.

“I'm not sharing the images due to risk of distressing families who have lost loved ones by suicide. And because they are utterly sick.

“I will, however, be sharing them and the pictures of the bonfire builders standing proudly in front of their creation with the police.”

The east Belfast politician said the images made her feel “physically sick”.

“These were not last-minute additions. There are photos of a children's "fun day" taking place at this fire while our effigies were hanging on it. Some local businesses even sponsored it,” she added.

“What kind of parent would see that and think it's acceptable for their child to see?

“I felt physically sick at those photos - not just at the effigies but at the festering hatred and sectarianism they represent; hatred that not only persists in our community but is being passed on to the next generation as normal. This has to stop. Our children deserve better.”

Her party colleague Stephen Farry issued his support, calling it “absolutely disgusting”.

"Solidarity with Naomi and everyone else threatened and abused on bonfires,” he added.

The south Down Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard called it “premeditated, despicable hatred”.

"During the Assembly election campaign a number of our billboards in South Down were damaged as the faces of Michelle & Mary Lou were cut out with a knife

“We knew they would probably turn up further down the line.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie branded it “utterly vile”.

"Hanging effigies on bonfires does not represent the union and unionist culture I believe in,” he said.

“Staying silent cannot be an option.”

In a statement about the effigies, Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said it was “wrong, deeply offensive and is a hate crime”.

“Sinn Fein has reported a number of hate crimes to the PSNI related to bonfires,” he added.

“There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society.

“It is also simply not good enough for bonfire builders to say that they ‘took a democratic decision’ to commit hate crimes.

“The police say they have been gathering evidence on these hate crimes, what the public needs to see is action.

“All this highlights the need for safeguarding regulations around bonfires which has become an imperative."

On Tuesday, Sinn Fein councillor Gary McCleave revealed his children asked him why “daddy is on a bonfire”, after one of the Eleventh Night pyres in Belfast featured the politician’s poster.

Meanwhile, DUP MLA David Brooks hit out at “pathetic scrawled messages” on an east Belfast bonfire, after a number of sectarian slurs and election posters were pictured attached to the pyre.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The Police Service is aware of images which have emerged showing effigies placed on a bonfire in Carrickfergus and are investigating.”