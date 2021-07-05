| 13.1°C Dublin

DUP leader Donaldson has performed well so far - but is there any healing or is he just papering over the cracks?

Suzanne Breen

Coming just four days after he lost an MLA, Ryan McCready’s decision to join the Ulster Unionists is the last thing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson needs.

Given that the Derry councillor had supported him for the party leadership, it seemed unthinkable he wouldn’t return to the fold when the Lagan Valley MP took over.

A photograph in the Maiden City welcoming back the highly decorated young veteran would have symbolised that Sir Jeffrey was rapidly reversing the party’s fortunes. Instead, it’s Doug Beattie posing with his new recruit on the banks of the Foyle.

