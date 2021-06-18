| 7°C Dublin

DUP First Minister Paul Givan told by party officers he will have to resign as Stormont leader

Suzanne Breen

DUP First Minister Paul Givan has been told by party officers that he will have to resign as Stormont’s leader.

However, he will remain in position at Stormont Castle until a new DUP leader is in place, party sources said. When Mr Givan steps down, Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also be out of office.

The clock will then start ticking again with just seven days for Sinn Fein and the DUP to renominate. Otherwise, power-sharing will collapse with Northern Ireland likely facing an October election.

