DUP First Minister Paul Givan told by party officers he will have to resign as Stormont leader

DUP First Minister Paul Givan has been told by party officers that he will have to resign as Stormont’s leader.

However, he will remain in position at Stormont Castle until a new DUP leader is in place, party sources said. When Mr Givan steps down, Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also be out of office.

The clock will then start ticking again with just seven days for Sinn Fein and the DUP to renominate. Otherwise, power-sharing will collapse with Northern Ireland likely facing an October election.

Sources said that the new DUP leader would immediately attempt to use their influence to make progress on the protocol when they took over.

Party insiders on Friday night said they expected nominations for the leadership to open at the start of next week, and to close by the end of the week. The party executive would then meet to ratify the result the following week with the new leader in place by the end of June, an insider said. “It won’t be nowhere near as long and drawn out as the last time,” he added.

It is expected to be a coronation, not a contest, with the only candidate likely to be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. He lost the leadership election to Mr Poots by 19 votes to 17 last month.

Speaking for the first time since his resignation, Mr Poots on Friday told our sister publication the Belfast Telegraph that he had “nothing to say at this stage” about who he would be backing for leader.

Asked if he felt raw after losing the leadership, he smiled and said: “I’m absolutely fine. It’s a grand day and I’m doing my constituency business here in Lisburn and I’m very glad to be doing that to serve my constituents.”

Meanwhile, DUP Portadown councillor Darryn Causby, who was a key local Poots supporter, resigned from the party. In a Facebook post, he said: “At this stage I will continue to serve my community as an independent councillor.

“I will make a fuller statement at a later stage, however this is a political matter and not a personal one, I have many great friends in the party and I wish them well.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said she was saddened to see Mr Causby leave. She posted a photograph on Facebook taken with him on Friday and wrote: “He really was a valued member of the DUP team in Upper Bann and an excellent worker and councillor for the Portadown community.

"Politics is never plain sailing and a day or a week can be a long time when you are a public representative. I spoke to him at length and understand the concerns he had, some of which I share myself.”

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill called for on the DUP to "get their act together" to ensure effective governance at Stormont. She said the party was at a "crossroads" and faced a choice of continuing to be "rights deniers" or joining the other four executive parties in delivering a "modern and progressive" agenda.

She said she had not spoken to Mr Givan or Mr Poots since his resignation. "I think the issues for the DUP are for the DUP, but where I'm concerned is where it impacts on day-to-day governance," Ms O'Neill said.

Asked about the prospect of an early Assembly election, she said: "It's hard to say what's going to happen next within the DUP, I hope that we are able to continue to share power.

"If we run to the end of the mandate, well and good, if there has to be an election before that, then we will fight that election."

Asked if she feared that the Government might renege on its pledge to legislate for the Irish language following Mr Poots’ resignation, she said she would “hold their feet to the fire on that issue”.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon expressed concern about London keeping its word on passing Irish language legislation.

“The first test is can this British Government be trusted? she asked.

"I don't know what they have given Sinn Fein in writing and I would be concerned if Sinn Fein was just taking the word of this British Government. We only have to look at their track record of keeping to their promises, when you look at the protocol.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll called for an Assembly election. "Stormont has long lost control and the dysfunctionality at the heart of the DUP — who will soon have adopted a third party leader to try and stave off another crisis — demands a democratic election,” he said.

"It’s time to bring forward the 2022 election and remove authority from a dysfunctional, divisive, dinosaur party. It’s time to let the people have their say on the disgrace that is the DUP and the wider shambles at Stormont.”