Pacemaker Press 08/10/22 DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson and Paul Givan at the DUP Annual Conference 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast on Saturday. The party has not held its annual conference since 2019 because of the pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The first DUP conference since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Pic: Pacemaker)

DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson during his first speech as party leader at the DUP Annual Conference 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast (Pic: Pacemaker)

Pacemaker Press 08/10/22 DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson during his first speech as party leader at the DUP Annual Conference 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast on Saturday. The party has not held its annual conference since 2019 because of the pandemic. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

SJeffrey Donaldson has said the DUP does not fear another Assembly election and, if the government fails to “right the wrongs” of the protocol, it is ready to take its case to the people.

Addressing the party’s annual conference in Belfast, Mr Donaldson said his position on restoring the power-sharing institutions was unambiguous.

“Let me be clear – either the Prime Minister delivers the provisions of the Protocol Bill by legislation or by negotiation and ensures that our place in the United Kingdom is restored or there will be no basis to re-enter Stormont,” he said.

“On this issue, it is not words but actions we need to see and we will judge any outcome on the basis of actions not words.”

He began his first speech to a DUP annual conference as leadership by expressing his sorrow for the deaths in Creeslough.

“I want to express our sympathies to those families who have been bereaved in the tragic events in Donegal yesterday afternoon and those injured as a result of this explosion are foremost in our thoughts,” he said.

“We assure the people of Cresslough of our collective prayers and want them to know that they will continue to be in our thoughts in the days ahead,” he said.

In a wide-ranging speech, which called for unionist unity to win more Stormont seats in future, Mr Donaldson said the prospect of going to the polls again at Christmas did not intimidate the DUP.

“We do not fear the prospect of a fresh election, far from it. If, in the absence of his government righting the wrongs visited upon Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State calls an Assembly election... we are ready and we will take our case to the people as the lead party of unionism.

“We will campaign as never before to secure a further fresh mandate from the people,” he said.

Expand Close The first DUP conference since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Pic: Pacemaker) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The first DUP conference since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Pic: Pacemaker)

The DUP leader with the protocol issue could not be addressed simply by reducing the number of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

“The checks on the Irish Sea border are the symptom of the underlying problem namely that Northern Ireland is subject to a different set of laws imposed upon us by a foreign entity without any say or vote by any elected representative of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“For the benefit of those watching in London and Brussels, let me restate our clear commitment.

“If decisive action is taken on the Protocol that restores our place fully within the UK this party will take its place once again in a fully functioning executive.

“We have the support of many thousands across Northern Ireland who want us to prevail on this most fundamental issue.”

Mr Donaldson warned that the government needed “to tread sensitively and act wisely if they wish to see unionist confidence rebuilt and the conditions created for durable power sharing”.

He said: “The prize of moving on from the long shadow of the Northern Ireland Protocol is great. The prize is not just for unionism but for all of Northern Ireland and it is not just for the UK but for the EU as well.

“Just imagine how future arrangements could transform relationships within Northern Ireland, throughout the UK and with our nearest neighbours in the Republic of Ireland.

“With the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast Agreement fast approaching, surely this is the position all governments and parties will want to be in?”

The DUP leader said that, in coming weeks, his party “may be tested as never before”.

He added: “Let us not be found wanting but rather rise to the challenges ahead so that when future generations look back on this period, they will be able to say of us that our legacy was not based on short-term fixes but on the long-term solutions we secured for all the people in Northern Ireland.”

Appealing for unionist unity in future, Mr Donaldson said May’s election results should be a “wake-up call” and lessons must be learnt: “Unionism won 44% of the seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“As unionists, we must be honest with one another; it wasn’t nationalists or others who caused the loss of several pro-Union seats at the election.

“That was the direct result of a splintered unionism where seats were lost in Strangford, North Antrim and East Antrim.

“Each of those constituencies had four unionist quotas, yet in each constituency only three unionists were elected. This is not sustainable if we want to win.”

The DUP leader added: “Those of us in this room are mature enough to know that delivering a more cohesive unionism cannot be achieved by attacking fellow unionists.

“It requires co-operation and effort from all who want to strengthen our place within the Union. Everywhere I go, I get one consistent message from unionists, they want us to work together.

“They see that fractured unionism cost seats, and just five months ago gifted victories to our opponents. Whilst some are content to manufacture arguments with fellow unionists, I am not.

“I have more in common with my unionist brothers and sisters than that which divides us. As your leader I will leave no stone unturned in my quest to build the unity of unionists that our people are crying out for.”

Mr Donaldson said being part of the UK allowed Northern Ireland, with a population of under two million people “a place on the world stage”.

He added: “The case for leaving the UK is based on economic myths and fantasy politics; the political facts of life are unionist.

“While I celebrate the past and our many achievements, my unionism does not hanker on returning back to a bygone age but looks forward to a new era.”