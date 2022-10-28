DUP blames Rishi Sunak for failure to name date for new Northern Ireland election

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused the British Government of “undermining its own credibility” by failing to unveil details of a snap election.

The DUP leader blamed the Northern Ireland Secretary’s “dithering” on new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“The Government and the NIO talked up an election and now no one knows what is happening," Sir Jeffrey said.

Read More

“Parliament is sovereign and can of course legislate to keep Ministers if it so wishes.

“It is now clear the Secretary of State’s boss, the Prime Minister, has not yet decided how to proceed.”

Sir Jeffrey urged the Government to focus on ensuring the Protocol problem is dealt with and that Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market is restored.

“We are ready to fight an immediate election if one is called,” he said.

"An election will not solve the problem which is that until the Protocol is replaced there will not be a sound and solid basis to see a return of devolved government.

“So our message to the Government continues to be that they need to get the Protocol replaced and then we will have the basis for establishing a devolved government that Unionists and Nationalists can support.

“The Government has undermined its own credibility in recent weeks, instead of focusing on the underlying problem.”

Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed voters here will be sent back to the ballot box, but details will not be revealed until next week.

An election makes no sense at this time. It is right that @chhcalling at least pauses on calling an election. He should reflect further on what it achieves. Way forward should involve structured engagement with parties, accelerated progress in UK-EU talks & reform of institutions — Stephen Farry MP (@StephenFarryMP) October 28, 2022

Sinn Féin said the lack of details from the British Secretary of State only adds to the uncertainty and instability in NI.

Vice president Michelle O’Neill branded the “indecision” as evidence of a “bizarre U-turn”.

“We are now in a political limbo as a result of this announcement,” she said.

“This further adds to the uncertainty and instability in our politics.

"We are now with no Executive in place, no assembly in place, and not even caretaker ministers at the helm in the face of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“We now have no way to help families and workers, no way to protect our health service and our health workers.”

Ms O’Neill said responsibility “lies entirely with the DUP who have refused to take part in an Executive because they didn’t like the result of the last election”.

"This is a completely unacceptable situation,” she added.

"It cannot continue, that will be my message to the British and Irish governments and to the US administration.”

Meanwhile the leader of the SDLP warned the Secretary of State’s failure to provide more information “should be the end of the idea” of an election.

Colum Eastwood accused him of succeeding only in provoking the public to anger at the prospect of MLAs knocking on their doors instead of getting on with their jobs.

“The only thing proposing an early election achieved was prompting anger from the public who want politicians dealing with issues like the cost of living emergency and our crumbling health service, not knocking on their doors,” he said.

“What we really need is renewed negotiations between the British government and the EU to solve the small number of outstanding issues around the Protocol, while protecting the huge economic benefits, so they we can get the institutions up and running again.

“Local Ministers taking decisions on behalf of local people is the best way to address the multiple crises facing people here.”

Mr Eastwood also hit out at the DUP saying the party must “realise the huge amount of damage they have caused to public faith in the institutions” over the past year.

“More and more people are losing faith in devolved government and rejecting the status quo and continuing this boycott risks irreparable harm to our institutions that they may not recover from.

“People here deserve so much than what they have been getting from their politics and the SDLP will keep working towards a better future for everyone on this island.”

Meanwhile the TUV leader has told the NI Secretary to “forget the mind games” and “get on with removing EU sovereignty over Northern Ireland.

Jim Allister said Mr Heaton-Harris’ “first priority, especially as a ‘Conservative & Unionist’, should be to stabilise Northern Ireland by restoring constitutional certainty through recovering from the EU its ill-gotten sovereignty over Northern Ireland”.

“He is not really Secretary of State of Northern Ireland if it is EU laws that govern much of our economy under a Protocol which decrees GB a foreign country when it comes to importing its goods here,” Mr Allister added.

“It is righting this wrong which should be occupying Chris Heston-Harris, rather than trying to railroad unionists into operating the Union-dismantling Protocol which he is failing to remove.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll accused the Secretary of State of “insulting the electorate” and said he "fumbled" Friday’s announcement.

“This latest debacle shows the contempt the Tories have for the people of the North,” he said.

“The Secretary of State is playing with the lives of an electorate who now face another period of limbo.

“We’re clear that people who are suffering through this cost-of-living crisis are entitled to have a say on the DUP’s obstructionism and denial of democracy.

“The Tories have indulged the DUP’s antics over the Protocol for too long. Their attempts to bribe and cajole them back into government have failed.”

Mr Carroll also said DUP MLAs “cannot be allowed to continue in their cozy and fully-paid positions while ordinary people suffer.”

Earlier on Friday Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called on Dublin, Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance to “dial down the rhetoric” on joint authority if devolution cannot be restored.

Mr Heaton-Harris has ruled out any such possibility.

“This won’t be considered,” he said.

"The UK Government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

"We will not support any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.”

However the leader of the Irish Labour Party Ivana Bacik has called for an alternative option.

“Assembly reform is needed to reflect the changing political environment of Northern Ireland, and remove the veto that has resulted in no functioning Executive for four of the past six years,” the TD said.

“Only six months ago an Assembly election was held, and while the British government have said a new poll will take place, it is likely that a similar result will be returned, and it won’t change the position of the DUP.

"In such an extended period without an Executive there will not be a return to the direct rule of the past, and Ireland only has a consultative role under such a scenario but there is an alternative route through reform.”

The Labour spokesperson for Northern Ireland said the principles at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement – consent, partnership, and compromise – remain the same almost 25 years on.

“But it is clear that the changes introduced from the St Andrews Agreement are not resulting in a functioning executive, allowing the democratic choices of voters to be ignored so Assembly reform is now necessary,” she added.