DUP at 50: Once a protest party before becoming part of the political establishment – is it now turning full circle?

The great and the good of the DUP will gather together for a celebration meal to mark its 50th anniversary next Friday.

Amid the display by senior members of party strength and unity, political commentators may ponder what it has to cheer about.

After all, the past year for the DUP has been, arguably, an annus horribilis — from the fall-out of the disastrous ousting of former leader Arlene Foster, the short-lived tenure of Edwin Poots in the top post to unhappy members defecting to the UUP.

Not to mention the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a trade border down the Irish Sea and prompted widespread unionist condemnation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who took control of the party in June, has been widely regarded as a unifying force, with some who exited the ranks now returning, and will take centre stage at the anniversary to mark the DUP’s 50th anniversary.

Co-founded by the late Rev Ian Paisley on September 30, 1971 — just two years into the Troubles — the DUP’s founding principle was to disrupt the political establishment here from the outside, drawing its base from Mr Paisley’s Free Presbyterian Church, with fundamental Protestant beliefs at the core of the party’s policies.

Its firebrand brand of politics ended up appealing to greater numbers of unionists in the intervening years, to such an extent that the party that espoused the mantra of “never, never, never” would later share the corridors of Stormont with Sinn Fein under the unlikely power duo (and former sworn enemies) of Paisley and the late Martin McGuinness.

Fast-forward more than two decades later and the party of the margins has been transformed to the party of government; but surely the challenge for Sir Jeffrey is maintaining the DUP’s position as Northern Ireland’s biggest party, even among unionism, by seeing off a revived UUP under the leadership of Doug Beattie and the TUV.

Does it also need to modernise its image to appeal to a younger voter base, one that is perhaps more liberal, more preoccupied with social issues rather than the constitutional question?

One former DUP member, who worked within the senior ranks, believes political commentary over the party’s lack of engagement with young unionists is media-driven and largely overblown, insisting the party has managed to shift its image from its evangelical Christian roots to a broader mainstream one.

“Certainly, at the start, it was much more evangelical in its outlook and fundamentalist in the outlook. And you would have been hard-pressed to find an evangelical who wasn’t supporting the party,” he said.

“But, interestingly, the party’s moved quite a bit from there.”

Although he notes there are “quite a high proportion” of DUP elected representatives who are “conservative, fundamentalist and evangelical”.

“Between 1998 and 2004, the party was able to position itself in a different place, shifting the focus from being a protest movement to a serious alternative to the Ulster Unionist Party,” the former insider explained.

“And I think they did a pretty good job of that, but while they may have changed the hearts and minds of the electorate, the party at its core, is still very much from that evangelical perspective.

“There’s not many secular people in those positions. Arlene Foster was Church of Ireland and would have considered herself socially conservative, more on the evangelical wing of the Church; Jeffrey is an evangelical Christian, so was Peter (Robinson) and, obviously, Ian Paisley.

“While I think the party has re-positioned itself on how it projects its message, it hasn’t moved as far from its evangelical base as people would think. And I wonder as we look to the next election how that will factor in, because Jeffrey has made a pitch to that more traditional wing of unionism.”

Describing the leader’s approach as “sensible”, he also pondered if it will be enough to ensure the party remains the largest post-election, adding: “Is there going to be a point in time when the party moves truly to become a ‘big tent’ unionist party?”

He stressed that political commentary that the DUP may be failing to engage with younger people had been overblown, pointing out that LucidTalk poll data had shown that, while older people had accounted for 30pc of the DUP’s voter base, around 22pc of the vote comes from 18 to 30-year-olds.

“People talk about a disconnect between the DUP and younger people, but I think it’s a media construct rather than the reality,” he insisted.

“Here’s the issue for the DUP: I think that younger cohort that votes DUP is now leading the way. If you look at the anti-Protocol protests, it’s not older people driving it, it’s people in their early 30s that are leading.”

However, Tom Kelly, a commentator and former SDLP member, believes the party had taken a “backward step” by backing Brexit — a decision which he says has compounded issues ever since.

In fact, from his vantage point, the party has returned to its firebrand beginnings.

“They knew what a disaster Brexit was when they backed it,” said Mr Kelly.

“I was the first nationalist to speak at a DUP party conference. I had been invited by Peter Robinson. I was reflecting on this the other day — even though I’ve known Arlene and Jeffrey a long period of time, if I got that invitation today, I wouldn’t go.”

He sees its current positions on thorny issues like the Protocol as “retrograde”. The protocol has prompted warnings from Sir Jeffrey that he will collapse Stormont — a move that Mr Kelly insists shows the DUP is not “thinking about what is good” for Northern Ireland.

“They’ve gone full circle; they were on the outside 50 years ago, looking in and they get to the pinnacle of power and they’ve reached their anniversary and what suits them is to pull down the institutions, which is really bizarre for a devolutionist party.”

The commentator said the party has been unable to “shake off” its fundamentalist history, despite “optimistic notes every so often” that the DUP is moving on. “Most unionists are secular, yet they always seem to chase a vote that is declining in numbers. I think people find that strange,” he said.

Portadown councillor Darryn Causby quit the DUP in June and now sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council as an Independent.

He was one of a number of fellow party councillors unhappy with the direction of the party who quit, along with Kathryn Owen and Glyn Hanna who resigned after Mr Poots became leader — although both have since returned to the ranks — and Ryan McCready, who joined the UUP in July.

Reflecting on his old party since Sir Jeffrey assumed the leadership, he believes the Lagan Valley MP is listening to grassroots unionism and loyalism — an element that he felt had been missing for a long time. Having backed Mr Poots’s leadership bid, he since felt the DUP had transformed from a “lion to a pussycat”, but now believes the party is turning things around, thanks to Sir Jeffrey.

But the problem now lies in whether the DUP leader will follow through on threats to bring down the Assembly over the Protocol, he added.

He fears grassroots unionists and loyalists may not believe Sir Jeffrey’s promise to do so, but he said he has no reason to doubt the MP.

“I think he has brought about a bit of steeliness, a wee bit of determination and he’s not afraid to play a bit of hardball,” added Mr Causby.

“I hope that he follows through on some things. I have no reason to doubt that he won’t.

“What he has inherited is a very difficult scenario and situation. He has to get out around the country, he has to speak to grassroots unionism and loyalism and he has to hear and understand what they’re saying and be prepared to respond to that.

“That was missing before — a listening ear — a unionist leader who is prepared to listen and a unionist leader who is prepared to take decisive action when patience has ran out.”

UK-wide, the DUP’s 50-year milestone is likely to go unnoticed by national media and Northern Ireland journalist and former special adviser Peter Cardwell insists that post-Theresa May — who as then Tory prime minister entered into a “confidence and supply” agreement with the DUP to secure a Westminster majority — the party’s power has past its peak.

“Post-2019, the DUP is roughly as strong in terms of numbers, but nowhere nearly as strong in terms of influence and I think it’s gone back to being, in terms of the UK conversation, a bit of a fringe party,” he said.

“There’s an acknowledgment, of course, that the DUP has had a rough time in recent months. I think the Conservative Party are slightly wondering what is going on and how strong of a leader Sir Jeffrey will allowed to be.

“He’s a much respected figure in Westminster and I think he’s a popular figure and I think it would be considered a loss in Westminster if he were to become an MLA and Stormont First Minister.”

As the 50-year milestone approaches, Mr Cardwell says there will be perhaps a “tinge of regret” felt by some within the DUP that it no longer holds the same position of power over the Conservatives under Boris Johnson

“The DUP is a very different beast to what it was even two years ago. I can see it celebrating its 75th anniversary. But it’s a very tough call to know where it goes from here.

“Jeffrey Donaldson is viewed as more liberal than Edwin Poots, although that wouldn’t be difficult. The key point is the Union and I personally don’t think it’s in serious trouble. It’s in far more trouble in Scotland than in Northern Ireland and I think the UK Government knows that.

“I still think the DUP can continue to be ‘a player’ in Westminster, whether or not they can be the main player again, that is something that’s probably in doubt. And it will probably have to adapt over the next few years.”