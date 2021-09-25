| 22.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

DUP at 50: Once a protest party before becoming part of the political establishment – is it now turning full circle?

Beliefs: Arlene Foster (second from right) celebrates with (from left) DUP party members Nigel Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Peter Robinson at the Belfast count centre in 2017. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Expand

Close

Beliefs: Arlene Foster (second from right) celebrates with (from left) DUP party members Nigel Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Peter Robinson at the Belfast count centre in 2017. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Beliefs: Arlene Foster (second from right) celebrates with (from left) DUP party members Nigel Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Peter Robinson at the Belfast count centre in 2017. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Beliefs: Arlene Foster (second from right) celebrates with (from left) DUP party members Nigel Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Peter Robinson at the Belfast count centre in 2017. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Gillian Halliday and Ralph Hewitt

The great and the good of the DUP will gather together for a celebration meal to mark its 50th anniversary next Friday.

Amid the display by senior members of party strength and unity, political commentators may ponder what it has to cheer about.

After all, the past year for the DUP has been, arguably, an annus horribilis — from the fall-out of the disastrous ousting of former leader Arlene Foster, the short-lived tenure of Edwin Poots in the top post to unhappy members defecting to the UUP.

Most Watched

Privacy