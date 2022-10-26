Dublin is ready for a frontline role in the North’s administration if power-sharing remains deadlocked – Taoiseach warns

The Irish Government will maximise its role in running Northern Ireland if the Democratic Unionist Party continues to block the restoration of the Belfast power-sharing structures, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dail.

Mr Martin was speaking ahead of Friday’s deadline for the North’s parties to put the Stormont executive and parliament back to work – or else face pre-Christmas elections following on from those held just last May.

Replying to Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, the Taoiseach stressed that his preference was for power-sharing to be restored. But he said if political deadlock continued there would be no return to direct rule by London as in times past.

Instead, the Taoiseach said, the 1998 Good Friday Agreement provided for the London and Dublin governments to take a joint and more direct role in administering the North’s affairs, and dealing with issues not devolved to the Belfast structures.

Mr Martin said the 1998 agreement recognized the Irish Government’s “special interest” in the North’s affairs.

“Now in the event that we have a sustained period with no functioning of the Northern Ireland executive, or the assembly, there cannot be a return to the direct rule arrangements of the past. And the Government will fully pursue its consultative role under the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“That is the position – that we will exhaust every possibility within that framework,” the Taoiseach added.

The Sinn Fein leader appealed directly to the DUP to join the power-sharing arrangements and face citizens’ problems with cost of living, energy, housing, and health, together. But Ms McDonald stressed the alternative to continued deadlock was not direct British rule – but a form of joint sovereignty between Dublin and London.

Ms McDonald also noted that the Taoiseach was due to speak with newly-elected UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tonight. She said the new leader’s arrival offered solutions to both the row over the North’s post-Brexit special trade status and the power-sharing deadlock.

“This can be a chance for a fresh start – the question is will it be?” Ms McDonald said.

The Taoiseach said he will tell the new prime minister that the North’s business leaders like the special trade status accorded by the disputed Northern Ireland protocol.

He said London plans to undo it will disrupt business, especially in the food sector.