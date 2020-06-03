Dublin Black Lives Matter protest cancelled due to social distancing fears

People hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Dublin-based Black Lives Matter Solidarity Protest has been cancelled due to fears that it will breach social distancing rules.

The organisers of the anti-racism protest said that the event, which was to be held on June 8 outside the US Embassy, has been called off due to "potential fears of prosecution".

"We ask that people do not attend any protests in their own interests. We will share details of an alternative digital action," organisers said on Twitter.

"An Garda Siochana have not threatened or in any way attempted to intimidate the organisers, however, a number of safety concerns and potential criminal offenses surrounding the protest were raised and we have elected to cancel with the possibility of rescheduling," the organisers added.

ALERT: PROTEST ON 8TH JUNE OUTSIDE US EMBASSY



CANCELLED



THE PROTEST WILL NOT CONTINUE DUE TO FEARS OF POTENTIAL PROSECUTION. WE ASK THAT PEOPLE DO NOT ATTEND ANY PROTESTS IN THEIR OWN INTERESTS. WE WILL SHARE DETAILS OF AN ALTERNATIVE DIGITAL ACTION. — Black Lives Matter Solidarity Protest (Dublin, IE) (@blmprotestdub) June 3, 2020

A number of other protests are still expecting to go ahead.

Health Minister Simon Harris earlier today called on the organisers of the anti-racism protest to call off the event over fears it will breach social distancing rules.

The minister said last weekend’s Black Lives Matter demonstration, which saw thousands of people march through Dublin, breached Covid-19 restrictions in “quite a significant way”.

Mr Harris said the racism makes him “physically sick to his stomach” and said “any right thinking person” would be concerned about the murder of George Floyd by US police.

“It doesn’t mean we can ignore mass gathering guidelines, the reality is regardless of your cause or how just your cause is large gatherings are dangerous,” he said.

“We have to be careful, just because we support a cause doesn’t mean we have to be silent on a protest that did clearly breach guidelines,” Mr Harris said.

The minister noted that gardai are investigating the incident and said he did not want to interfere with the investigation.

Mr Harris dismissed suggestions that the non-essential travel ban should be lifted entirely rather than been increased to 20km next week.

He said he has not heard any public health expert say the restriction should be lifted.

The minister said he was concerned that people were not wearing face coverings while shopping or on public transport.

“We have been good with a lot of the measures but I think there is room for improvement on wearing face masks,” he said.

The minister said he was also concerned about the number of new coronavirus cases which arose because of close contacts between those infected.

He said the second phase of the lifting of lockdown measures strikes the right balance and said he did not think the plan should be accelerated.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said he is “deeply concerned” by the “underlying issues of racial inequality” which have sparked widespread protests in the US.

On Twitter, Mr Coveney said peaceful protest and a robust independent media are “essential for democracy”.

“We must all be vigilant against scourge of racism,” he said. He added: “Violence is not the answer; community and political leadership is”.

