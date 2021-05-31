Dublin Bay South vote to coincide with bars reopening

Some political organisers are dubbing it the ‘Dublin Bar South by-election’ as voters are set to be called to the polls in the second week of July – to coincide with the early days of pub reopening for the first time since October 6 last.

The Dublin Bay South by-election to pick a replacement for former Fine Gael housing minister Eoghan Murphy is expected at the end of the week beginning, Monday July 5, with actual polling likely on the Thursday or Friday of that week. All pubs are slated to reopen on Wednesday, July 7.

Well-placed sources have said Fine Gael, whose prerogative it is to move the by-election writ, is already very active and yesterday its candidate, Dublin city councillor James Geoghegan, was canvassing in the constituency with party leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael believes it has a good chance of bucking the old trend of government parties rarely being able to win a by-election. It hopes to benefit from a certain ‘opening-up feel-good factor’ and yesterday a poll by Red C showed the party in joint first place nationally with 29pc, tying with Sinn Féin. Read More But Fine Gael insiders concede they are facing a major battle to hold on to the seat of Mr Murphy, who is quitting politics. FG faces a range of high-profile competitors from across the parties. Labour will field Senator Ivana Bacik, who has been a senator since 2011 and contested many Dáil and other elections for the party. Ms Bacik’s supporters will not be deterred on the canvass by Labour’s static poll ratings, with yesterday’s survey published in the Business Post showing it on 5pc. Fianna Fáil has selected a potential party leadership candidate and local sitting TD, Jim O’Callaghan, to direct the campaign of its candidate Deirdre Conroy, another member of Dublin City Council. The party is in the doldrums according to the opinion polls, with Red C putting it on just 14pc nationally, but it plans to put in a big campaign, and Mr O’Callaghan’s party standing is also at issue. Results of the Green Party’s candidate selection process are expected to be known this Friday, with Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Dublin City Council member Claire Byrne contesting the nomination. Ms Chu has a national profile but Ms Byrne has represented the area since 2014 and is well got with the party members. Sinn Féin may run Senator Lynn Boylan, a former Dublin MEP, though another party Senate member, Fintan Warfield, is known to be interested in running. Both have local links to the constituency, although Ms Boylan has been linked with adjoining Dublin South-West and actually lives in Dublin Mid-West with her partner, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin. Ms Boylan would also be a strong candidate given her track record as an MEP and as a high-profile polished media performer. While she appears to have party headquarters’ assent, Mr Warfield is not being ruled out. Dublin Bay South is a prosperous and urbane constituency that may not reflect national trends. But housing scarcity, as with the rest of the country, is a major factor, exacerbated by the very high price of property so close to the ­centre of the capital. This is the first electoral test since the first lockdown in March 2020. It is also the first time people have voted since the general election.