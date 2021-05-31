| 6.1°C Dublin

Dublin Bay South vote to coincide with bars reopening

John Downing Twitter

Some political organisers are dubbing it the ‘Dublin Bar South by-election’ as voters are set to be called to the polls in the second week of July – to coincide with the early days of pub reopening for the first time since October 6 last.

The Dublin Bay South by-election to pick a replacement for former Fine Gael housing minister Eoghan Murphy is expected at the end of the week beginning, Monday July 5, with actual polling likely on the Thursday or Friday of that week. All pubs are slated to reopen on Wednesday, July 7.

Well-placed sources have said Fine Gael, whose prerogative it is to move the by-election writ, is already very active and yesterday its candidate, Dublin city councillor James Geoghegan, was canvassing in the constituency with party leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

