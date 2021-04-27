THE voters in Dublin Bay South, formerly Dublin South-East, are used to electing ministers, not mere TDs.

Fine Gael's selection convention will be more intriguing than the by-election himself.

The seat is Fine Gael's to lose, but this is a notoriously fickle constituency.

Rebel former TD Kate O'Connell lost her seat by less than 1,000 votes last year.

She has fired shots at her old adversary, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Once labelling his supporters as "choir boys singing for their supper", she recently suggested the leader was not delivering for the party.

The comments were interpreted as the first shots of a leadership heave down the line if Mr Varadkar is prosecuted for leaking documents.

Now she'll be expected to seek to be the party's candidate.

However, the party leadership will prefer Eoghan Murphy's protege, James Geoghegan.

The barrister is a member of Dublin City Council where he has been critical of left-wing parties blocking housing development.

Both his parents were Supreme Court judges.

The other contenders are also of a high calibre.

Green Party Lord Mayor Hazel Chu will finally get her shot at a run, whether party leader Eamon Ryan likes it or not.

The failed Seanad candidate will be a challenger to her party's coalition colleagues.

Labour Party Senator Ivana Bacik was lined up to run for the party here in the next general election.

She is a veteran of numerous general elections, by-elections and European election campaigns.

Labour's recovery under new leader Alan Kelly will be measured here.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan is lining himself as the next party leader.

His appeal and organisational skills will be tested and he'll have to put in a good show with a candidate here.

Fianna Fáil councillor Claire O'Connor is expected to be selected.

Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews has locked down the old Fianna Fáil turf of the inner city, South Docks and Irishtown.

The leafy suburbs are not natural Sinn Féin territory.

Sinn Féin has ruled out running former MEP and current Senator Lynn Boylan here.

However, they might have to engage in a rethink now as Mary Lou McDonald seeks to show she can win on any territory.

The Social Democrats’ Sarah Duncan, People Before Profit's Annette Mooney and Independent Mannix Flynn will also be in the field.

Of course, no by-election in this part of the world would be complete without speculation about a return to the fray of the big beast of politics in Ranelagh himself.

Independent Senator Michael McDowell was elected as a Progressive Democrat TD three times. He also lost his seat three times.

His entry into the race would truly turn this into a spectacular contest and give Fine Gael voters another outlet.

The constituency takes in the areas south of the River Liffey, from Temple Bar to Pearse Street to Ringsend.

But it is largely made up of the middle-class suburbs of Sandymount, Ballsbridge and Merrion on the east side, Donnybrook, Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar in the middle and over to Portobello, Harold's Cross and Terenure on the west.



