Dublin Airport meltdown sparks war between TDs and civil service

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing increasing unrest from Coalition TDs. Photo: Dursun Aydemir

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing increasing unrest from Coalition TDs. Photo: Dursun Aydemir

Hugh O’Connell, Gabija Gataveckaite and Philip Ryan

The Dublin Airport controversy has sparked an unprecedented row between senior politicians and management in the civil service and semi-state agencies.

A raft of recent controversies has infuriated Coalition politicians, who feel they are shouldering the blame for errors over which they have no control.

