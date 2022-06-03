The Dublin Airport controversy has sparked an unprecedented row between senior politicians and management in the civil service and semi-state agencies.

A raft of recent controversies has infuriated Coalition politicians, who feel they are shouldering the blame for errors over which they have no control.

Yesterday, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said people were “getting fed up of senior management hiding behind politicians when it comes to actually doing their job” amid the DAA debacle.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent can reveal that Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness felt he was reprimanded by a senior civil servant after an Oireachtas committee that he chairs over-ran by 45 minutes.

It can also be revealed that, at a private Fianna Fáil meeting on Wednesday, former Cabinet minister Dara Calleary slammed senior management in civil service and State agencies who he claimed were unanswerable to anyone while politicians were blamed for everything, .

In the Dáil this week, long-serving Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell asked “how many need to be in the queue before somebody asks if heads should roll” over the airport debacle.

But in the strongest comments on the controversy yet from a government minister, Mr Harris told reporters yesterday that if the DAA failed to deliver on its plan to tackle airport queues “there will have to be consequences”. He added: “People are paid to do services. You have a very simple job and that’s to get people on planes on time for the flight to take off. That’s the job.”

Mr McGuinness, who called for DAA chief executive Dalton Philips to be sacked over the delays, told this newspaper yesterday that politicians’ work was being curtailed by “micro-management” by civil servants after a meeting of the Oireachtas Finance Committee with top bank executives over-ran by 45 minutes. A principal officer subsequently wrote to Mr McGuinness, saying the chair should “endeavour to keep any such over-runs to the absolute minimum”.

Mr McGuinness said: “There is a trend that we have become very much a nuisance in parliament by a lot of the officials and bureaucrats in Leinster House. He added: “It would seem that the daily functions of the Dáil and the committees are curtailed so much by all of this micro-management.”

At the Fianna Fáil meeting on Wednesday, veteran TD Éamon Ó Cuív also said Dáil members felt their efforts to change policies either through ministers or Oireachtas committees were being diluted.

Cork North-Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan said that, as a backbencher, he did not feel they were getting enough input into policy. Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin criticised the limits placed on the number of passport queries TDs could submit.

One source at the meeting said it was dominated by discussion on the unaccountability of senior officials in State agencies and civil service bodies. A second source said there was a consensus that government departments and civil service officials were interpreting policy in a way that left Oireachtas members feeling ignored.

The criticism of unelected public officials comes in the wake of a series of controversies that have engulfed Coalition politicians in recent months, revolving around the actions of senior civil servants.

This includes the botched secondment of outgoing chief medical officer Tony Holohan to an academic role at Trinity College Dublin on his same terms and conditions, a move overseen by the combative secretary-general of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, whose own salary of nearly €300,000 a year has sparked much criticism.

On foot of the Holohan controversy, last week the Irish Independent revealed how an academic role was specifically created for a former secretary-general at the Department of Education, Seán Ó Foghlú, to go on secondment to Maynooth University, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.

Mr Ó Foghlú is one of two former secretaries-general who are currently on secondment to universities until they reach full pensionable age, while still being paid their full civil service salaries. The other is former Department of Children secretary-general Fergal Lynch, who is in a public policy development post at NUIG.

There was also controversy over former Department of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Niall Burgess’s role in organising a champagne party during lockdown in June 2020. Mr Burgess, who agreed to pay €2,000 to charity, is now ambassador to France, retaining his €213,000-a-year public service salary.