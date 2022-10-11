Drive to make thousands of homes warmer and more energy efficient hit by delays

DELAYS in the move towards sustainable, warmer households in Ireland will be reported to a Dáil committee today.

High demand, a staff shortage, and increased cost of inputs are all hitting the Government’s drive towards retrofitting and greater energy efficiency.

Over 36,000 applications have been received by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to date this year across all schemes,

As a result, all are experiencing significant levels of demand from homeowners, the authority’s Margie McCarthy will tell TDs and Senators on the joint committee on the environment at Leinster House today.

Homeowners typically now have a period of eight months to complete works once approval is given, “and there are constraints on delivery at the present time,” she says in an opening statement.

Over 3,200 homes have been delivered on the Warmer Homes Scheme to date in 2022. But there approximately 28,800 homes approved to be retrofitted.

Because of “unprecedented times”, and the National Residential Retrofit Plan is “experiencing many of the same challenges facing the wider economy, namely inflation and supply chain constraints in terms of labour and materials,” Ms McCarthy says.

While material supply-chain constraints seen in the aftermath of the pandemic have eased in recent months, many suppliers are still reporting difficulties in securing appropriate labour supply.

Also, the significant levels of inflation reported for some building products related to retrofit “is a cause for concern,” says the SEAI.

It says it is “acutely aware” of the potential to further inflate specific markets by simply increasing grant levels, and says it has thus focused therefore on attracting more contractors to participate on schemes. Twelve are already registered, with ten more coming on stream.

Ireland’s carbon free future is dependent on efficiency actions and the elimination of fossil fuels, and the SEAI says: “We urgently need further actions and investments to support the widespread implementation of district heating.”

The National Heat Study found that up to half of our heat demand nationally could be met through district heating via a network of insulated underground pipelines.

In much the same way as electricity is delivered, heat is produced centrally in large plants and delivered through the district heating network in many parts of Europe.

“This is a proven technology which offers the benefit of decarbonisation and energy resilience,” says the SEAI.

“In many cases, our mainland European neighbours who use district heating have not experienced the price fluctuations currently in play (in Ireland),” Ms McCarthy says.

This country’s challenge is to deliver this at a faster pace than experienced elsewhere, while our opportunity is that we can learn from well-established practices to do it well.

“We cannot afford to continue to support fossil fuel heating in our homes and businesses. A clear alternative must be prioritised to support this transition,” Ms McCarthy adds.

A working group on district heating has been appointed by climate change minister Eamon Ryan, to report by the year end. Last night Mr Ryan welcomed revised planning exemptions for the installation of rooftop solar panels on houses and other buildings.

The new regulations will remove the requirement for planning permission for the installation of rooftop solar panel on the majority of buildings in the country.

“This will act as a significant driver of the rollout of micro- and small-scale solar panel generation, strengthening our energy security,” he said.

The revisions also extend the exemptions to new classes of buildings, such as apartments, community, religious and educational buildings.

“The signing of these regulations represents the achievement of one of our major Climate Action Plan ambitions, and is a fine example of interdepartmental and cross-Government cooperation,” Mr Ryan said.

“A greater number of households, schools, communities, farmers and businesses, among others, can produce their own clean, renewable electricity and play an active role in the energy transition.”