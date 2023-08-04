Drew Harris to remain Garda Commissioner even if rank and file gardaí vote no confidence in him - Leo Varadkar

Drew Harris will remain as Garda Commissioner even if rank and file Gardaí vote no confidence in him, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is going ahead with a vote of no confidence in Commissioner Harris over a return to pre-pandemic rosters.

The unprecedented vote will take up to six weeks and ballot 11,000 gardaí.

“The government has confidence in Commissioner Harris, the commissioner is appointed by Government after a fair competition,” said Mr Varadkar.

“We stand by that process.

“It’s not the case that the teachers in the staff room decide who the principal is, it’s not the case that the players decide who the coach is.

“We stand over that appointment and we have confidence in him.”

Mr Varadkar was asked if he would be happy to see Justice Minister Helen McEntee remove Commissioner Harris from his role if gardaí in the GRA voted no confidence in him.

However, Mr Varadkar said this won’t happen.

On Thursday, members of the GRA met with Commissioner Harris at Garda Headquarters at his request.

The meeting was to discuss concerns recently raised by the GRA around resources, rosters and suspensions.

However, the GRA said that the central issue around rosters remains unsolved and that it is pressing ahead with the no confidence ballot.

It also said that the Garda Commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction at the ballot and questioned its intent.

"While certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were raised and discussed, we are disappointed to report that the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved,” said Interim General Secretary Ronan Slevin.

"In fact, the Commissioner reiterated his intention to revert to the pre-Covid roster in November and stated that his team have already initiated the implementation of this.

"The ballot of members will now proceed as planned with the result expected within four to six weeks," Mr Slevin added.